Kamala’s Legacy: Three Years After the Botched Biden-Harris Afghanistan Withdrawal, Taliban Announces New ‘Vice and Virtue’ Laws Banning Women’s Voices and Bare Faces in Public

Democrats and the media don’t like to talk about it, but the botched Biden-Harris withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 has put a brutal regime in the driver’s seat.

AP reports that an emboldened Taliban, who recently embarrassed the US by holding a parade with abandoned military equipment, has issued new ‘Vice and Virtue’ laws that include a ban on women’s voices and bare faces in public.

From AP:

The laws were issued Wednesday after they were approved by supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, a government spokesman said. The Taliban had set up a ministry for the “propagation of virtue and the prevention of vice” after seizing power in 2021. The ministry published its vice and virtue laws on Wednesday that cover aspects of everyday life like public transportation, music, shaving and celebrations. ********* Article 13 relates to women. It says it is mandatory for a woman to veil her body at all times in public and that a face covering is essential to avoid temptation and tempting others. Clothing should not be thin, tight or short. Women should veil themselves in front of all male strangers, including Muslims, and in front of all non-Muslims to avoid being corrupted. A woman’s voice is deemed intimate and so should not be heard singing, reciting, or reading aloud in public. It is forbidden for women to look at men they are not related to by blood or marriage and vice versa.

Harris defended the decision and even tried to take credit for the disastrous withdrawal that left 13 American service members dead and placed Afghani women at the mercy of monsters that have no mercy.

She proudly told CNN’s Dana Bash that she played a key role in Biden’s withdrawal decision, bragging that she was “the last person in the room” before President Joe Biden made the decision to pull all U.S. troops out.

Biden-Harris also gave $1 Billion to Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover and the Treasury Department and USAID won’t say where the money went.

Activist Riley Gaines asks an important question, “Where is the outrage? No protests on college campuses. No statement from the White House.”

Yesterday the Taliban passed a law banning women from:

– speaking in public

– showing ANY skin

– looking at men they aren’t related to Where is the outrage? No protests on college campuses. No statement from the White House. & guess who’s funding this? We are. pic.twitter.com/JnZ81sMbUJ — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 24, 2024