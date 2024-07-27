FLASHBACK: Kamala Harris Was Part of Joe Biden’s Disastrous Withdrawal From Afghanistan (VIDEO)

Democrats and the media don’t like to talk about it, but Joe Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 was one of the things that led to his downfall.

You can look at a graph of Biden’s approval rating and pinpoint the exact moment of the withdrawal. His approval numbers went upside down and never recovered.

Now that the media is desperately trying to rewrite history, it’s important to remember that Kamala Harris was part of that process and even defended it months later.

Harris even tried to take credit for it.

Politico reported in April of 2021:

Harris says she had key role in Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal decision Vice President Kamala Harris confirmed Sunday that she was the last person in the room before President Joe Biden made the decision to pull all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan. In an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union,” Harris was asked about being the last person in the room regarding major decisions, something that Biden has said is important to him in his working relationship with the vice president. Harris confirmed that was the case regarding the move to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan by Sept. 11… “This is a president who has an extraordinary amount of courage,” she said, regarding the decision. “He is someone, who I have seen over and over again, make decisions based on what he truly believes … is the right thing to do.”

Watch the clip below:

Kamala Harris was behind the botched Afghanistan withdrawal that resulted in 13 dead American service members Bash: “Joe Biden just made a really big decision—Afghanistan—were you the last person in the room?” Kamala: “Yes.” Bash: “And you feel comfortable?” Kamala: “I do.” pic.twitter.com/qlTAt2wjTN — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) July 26, 2024

The last 3-1/2 years have been full of bad decisions and Harris has been a part of all of them https://t.co/MAPmPAa8Gx — thegringamex (@thegringamex) July 26, 2024

The media is trying to hype Kamala as a new Obama but it won’t work and this is one reason why. She cannot escape the fact that she has been an integral player in the failed Biden administration.