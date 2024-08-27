JUST IN: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Finally Admits Biden-Harris Regime Pressured Him to Censor Millions of Americans — ‘Regrets’ Colluding with the Regime!

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is now trying to save himself from the controversial relationship between his company and the Biden-Harris regime.

In a letter addressed to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, Zuckerberg throws the Biden-Harris regime under the bus.

He openly admitted that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, was subjected to relentless pressure by the Biden administration to censor content related to COVID-19, even when the content was satirical or humorous, and the infamous Hunter Biden laptop.

The Meta CEO allegedly expressed deep ‘regret’ for not being more vocal in resisting the government’s demands, stating that “government pressure was wrong,” and he now recognizes that his company should have been more outspoken about the administration’s overreach.

In the letter, Zuckerberg detailed how senior officials from the Biden administration, including the White House, exerted consistent pressure on Meta’s teams to remove or suppress content that did not align with the regime’s narrative on COVID-19.

This included posts that were clearly humorous or satirical.

Zuckerberg’s letter also revealed another explosive detail: Meta’s decision to demote the New York Post’s bombshell story on the Biden family’s corruption in the lead-up to the 2020 election.

The story, which centered around Hunter Biden’s dealings with Burisma, was initially flagged by the FBI as potential Russian disinformation, leading Meta to temporarily suppress its distribution.

However, Zuckerberg now admits that this was a grave mistake, as the story was not Russian disinformation, and the decision to demote it was influenced by government pressure.

Zuckerberg also addressed the financial contributions he made through the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, called the Zuckerbucks by election integrity advocates, during the last presidential election cycle, which he insists were intended to support electoral infrastructure in a ‘non-partisan manner.’

These contributions have disproportionately benefited Democrat strongholds.

Chairman Jordan: I appreciate the Committee’s interest in content moderation on online platforms. As you are aware, Meta has produced thousands of documents as part of your investigation and made a dozen employees available for transcribed interviews. Further to our cooperation with your investigation, l welcome the opportunity to share what I’ve taken away from this process. There’s a lot of talk right now around how the U.S. government interacts with companies like Meta, and I want to be clear about our position. Our platforms are for everyone — we’re about promoting speech and helping people connect in a safe and secure way. As part of this, we regularly hear from governments around the world and others with various concerns around public discourse and public safety. In 2021, senior officials from the Biden Administration, including the White House, repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire, and expressed a lot of frustration with our teams when we didn’t agree. Ultimately, it was our decision whether or not to take content down, and we own our decisions, including COVID-19-related changes we made to our enforcement in the wake of this pressure. I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it. I also think we made some choices that, with the benefit of hindsight and new information, we wouldn’t make today. Trending: WATCH: Former Obama Intern and Democrat Campaign Worker Speaks Out After Attending the DNC as Volunteer Like I said to our teams at the time, I feel strongly that we should not compromise our content standards due to pressure from any Administration in either direction – and we’re ready to push back if something like this happens again. In a separate situation, the FBI warned us about a potential Russian disinformation operation about the Biden family and Burisma in the lead up to the 2020 election. That fall, when we saw a New York Post story reporting on corruption allegations involving then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s family, we sent that story to fact-checkers for review and temporarily demoted it while waiting for a reply. It’s since been made clear that the reporting was not Russian disinformation, and in retrospect, we shouldn’t have demoted the story. We’ve changed our policies and processes to make sure this doesn’t happen again — for instance, we no longer temporarily demote things in the U.S. while waiting for fact-checkers. Apart from content moderation, I want to address the contributions I made during the last presidential cycle to support electoral infrastructure. The idea here was to make sure local election jurisdictions across the country had the resources they needed to help people vote safely during a global pandemic. I made these contributions through the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. They were designed to be non-partisan –spread across urban, rural, and suburban communities. Still, despite the analyses I’ve seen showing otherwise, I know that some people believe this work benefited one party over the other. My goal is to be neutral and not play a role one way or another – or to even appear to be playing a role. So I don’t plan on making a similar contribution this cycle.

Mark Zuckerberg just admitted three things: 1. Biden-Harris Admin “pressured” Facebook to censor Americans. 2. Facebook censored Americans. 3. Facebook throttled the Hunter Biden laptop story. Big win for free speech. pic.twitter.com/ALlbZd9l6K — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) August 26, 2024

Here are the screengrabs from the Judiciary Report and from Mike Benz’s website on the “10 flaming examples” of the times the tech giants admitted that passed censorship policies because they were threatened by the Biden regime.

The Biden White House forced tech giants to censor these five COVID claims – that all turned out to be accurate.

Claims that COVID was:

1. manmade,

2. manufactured,

3. bioengineered

4. a bioweapon

5. created by an individual government

6. modified through gain of function research

The Biden White House forced Big Tech to change its content moderation policies.

7. Amazon employees admitted they changed their content moderation due to pressure from the Biden regime.

8. Amazon changed its bookstore policies due to criticism from the Biden regime.

9. Facebook employees admitted Facebook censored the man-made theory due to pressure from the Biden regime.

The Biden Administration targeted truthful information and even satire that went against their beliefs.

10. The Biden regime pressured Facebook to block content that was negative about the vaccines.

And the Biden Administration pressured social media to “do more.”

It should be noted that The Gateway Pundit reported on all of these topics. Our reporting was accurate. We were censored, and our content was not allowed on this platform.

