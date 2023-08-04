FACEBOOK FILES PART 3: New Facebook Files Reveal White House Efforts to Control Narratives by Changing Algorithm to Prioritize Posts from Sources Like the New York Times While Reducing Visibility for Conservative Outlets

On Thursday, Rep. Jim Jordan released explosive part 3 revelations regarding collusion between Facebook and the Biden regime.

Through a series of tweets, Jordan unveiled how the White House sought to influence the narratives on Facebook, especially surrounding COVID-19 in 2021.

“Newly subpoenaed internal notes of meetings between Facebook executives and Biden Admin officials reveal more about the lengths the Biden White House wanted to go to control true speech on Facebook,” Rep. Jordan wrote in a series of tweets.

“In 2021, the White House wanted to control what narratives and true content was posted on Facebook surrounding COVID19,” he added.

President Biden previously accused Facebook of “killing people” for allowing certain statements to be published on the site.

Rob Flaherty, President Biden’s then-Director of Digital Strategy, repeatedly put pressure on Facebook to explain its content decisions, stating “We have to explain to President, Ron, people, why there is misinfo on the internet.”

Flaherty was recorded questioning the social media giant’s efforts to limit traffic from specific outlets such as the New York Post.

But that wasn’t enough for the Biden regime. Flaherty wanted Facebook to go a step further and kick conservatives off its site.

The Biden regime’s effort to censor opposing viewpoints only grew, with Flaherty demanding that Facebook “play ball” and work with the White House on censorship. He even referred to this collaboration as his “dream,” according to Rep. Jordan.

The Biden White House also wanted to control what users saw on Facebook, questioning whether the platform could change its algorithm to prioritize posts from sources like the New York Times while reducing visibility for outlets like Daily Wire and Tomi Lahren.

“If you were to change the algorithm so that people were more likely to see NYT, WSJ, any authoritative news source over Daily Wire, Tomi Lahren, polarizing people. You wouldn’t have a mechanism to check the material impact?” according to the email.

“Why did they do that? Because they didn’t think you were smart enough to decide for yourself,” said Jordan.

Courtney Rowe, President Biden’s head of strategic communications and public engagement for the COVID-19 response, was cited as mocking Real America’s ability to determine what’s true and what isn’t.

Under this intense pressure, Facebook seemingly capitulated. One employee tried to explain to the White House that if the company couldn’t “remove” content, it could at least “contain it.” But Flaherty continued to press for more content moderation and control over what he called “bad” content.

Facebook admitted to the White House that it had reduced the content of certain posts, even if those posts didn’t violate the company’s terms and contained true information.

Below is from a Facebook employee:

“And we attack virality aspect through feed demotions. We remove content that can lead to imminent physical harm. For content that doesn’t meet that threshold, we instituted borderline demotions. For example, someone sharing negative side effect posts. Similarly, posts questioning whether you should get a vaccine under a mandate, whether it’s government overreach. We demote those. That’s not false information, but it leads to a vaccine negative environment. When it comes to looking at COVID misinformation, it’s a different approach. What we normally do is just remove or leave to fact checkers. Here, we introduced a middle ground.”

“These newly subpoenaed meeting notes continue to show the Biden White House’s desire to direct and control content on Facebook. More evidence of the censorship-industrial complex,” said Jordan.

Read more below:

Facebook Files Part 1

Facebook Files Part 2