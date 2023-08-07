FACEBOOK FILES PART 4: FBI Lied About Meeting with Big Tech to Censor Hunter Biden “Laptop from Hell”

Newly released internal Facebook documents have highlighted a series of inaccurate testimonies made by FBI Special Agent Elvis Chan about the agency’s role in downplaying the Hunter Biden laptop story.

These findings, shared on Twitter by Congressman Jim Jordan, indicate a clear line of communication between the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force (FITF) and Big Tech, with Agent Chan at the nexus.

The documents shed light on a key meeting on October 14, 2020—the same day the New York Post published its story on the Hunter Biden laptop. This meeting saw the involvement of Laura Dehmlow, the current Section Chief of FITF, and Agent Chan.

According to the documents, when Facebook asked whether the laptop story was real, Dehmlow responded with “no comment”, despite the FBI’s possession of the laptop and knowledge of its authenticity.

It can be recalled that Secretary of State Tony Blinken was reportedly called an Intel insider to put together a list of Intel leaders who would sign a report stating the lie that Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation.

During the second presidential debate in 2020, Joe Biden told the audience that 50 intelligence leaders signed a letter saying the laptop was “Russian propaganda.”

In July of this year, both Dehmlow and Chan testified before the House Judiciary and Weaponization Committees. Dehmlow’s testimony revealed shocking details about the FBI deliberately withholding information about Hunter Biden’s laptop from social media companies on the day the story broke.

“In her interview, we learned, for the first time, that the FBI met with Twitter on October 14 before meeting with Facebook the same day,” according to Rep. Jordan.

When Twitter asked if the laptop was real, an FBI agent confirmed it. However, another agent—a lawyer—quickly interrupted, stating, “no further comment.”

When Twitter asked if the laptop was real, an FBI agent said “yes.” But a second FBI agent—a lawyer—jumped in, cut him off, and said, “no further comment.” Read the transcript for yourself: pic.twitter.com/2GxBWVOk7v — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

Dehmlow also revealed that the FBI then engaged in internal deliberations to decide how to respond to the question in future. Subsequently, the FBI adopted the position of “no comment” for any queries regarding the laptop’s authenticity. This included a later meeting on October 14 with Facebook, in which both Chan and Dehmlow participated.

Later that same day—October 14—Facebook met with the FBI, including Chan and Dehmlow. Facebook asked the same question: is the laptop real? Now having its story straight, the FBI responded, “no comment.” pic.twitter.com/426HHmKtre — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

Even though key members of the FBI’s FITF knew the laptop was real, they chose to stick with the “no comment” stance.

This led to the censorship of the New York Post story by Twitter and Facebook, misinforming many Americans who either did not hear about the story or were misled to believe that it was the product of Russian disinformation, only weeks before the 2020 election.

Fast forward to November 2022, Chan, a significant figure in the government’s censorship regime, was deposed. His testimony included misleading statements about the October 14 meeting and falsely denied any other communication between the FBI and Facebook regarding the Hunter Biden laptop story.

However, an internal Facebook document recently obtained by the Committee contradicts Chan’s testimony. This document shows that Chan had a secret “follow up” call with Facebook about the Hunter Biden laptop story on October 15, just one day after the initial Facebook meeting.

Agent Chan’s inconsistencies did not end there. Despite claiming to have “no internal knowledge” of the FBI’s investigation involving Hunter Biden’s laptop, Facebook documents reveal that Chan was “up to speed” on the FBI’s knowledge of the issue and had also asserted the absence of any foreign connection to the leaks.

READ:

Chan was then asked if the FBI had any meetings with companies, other than the Facebook meeting, about the Hunter Biden story? Chan responds that he is “confident” that he was not part of any meetings with Big Tech about Hunter Biden. pic.twitter.com/yMKnExtKMm — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

COMPLETELY FALSE. The Committee has recently obtained an internal Facebook document PROVING that Agent Chan had a secret “follow up” call with Facebook about the Hunter Biden laptop story on October 15, just one day after the @nypost story and the first Facebook meeting! pic.twitter.com/fPkUQzDIy4 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

But the Facebook employee, an ex-FBI agent, wrote—the day after the story broke—that “Chan advised that he was up to speed on the current state of the matter within the FBI.” Chan also told FB that “there was no current evidence to suggest any foreign connection…of the leaks.” pic.twitter.com/LTJ28OhFwy — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

Is there any wonder why the Biden DOJ has so far stonewalled the Committee’s efforts to interview Agent Chan? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

“Our investigation remains ongoing and we will continue to update the public with our findings as we prepare and consider legislation to fight the censorship-industrial complex and protect the First Amendment,” said Rep. Jordan.