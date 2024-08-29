INSIDE J6 Podcast with Special Guest Jake Lang – Over 1300 Days in Prison – Now BACK in ‘The Hole’

Last week on Blessed.News and The Gateway Pundit’s Inside J6 Podcast, we covered the tragic story of Darrell Neely, a conservative talk-show host who was wrapped up in the persecutions of peaceful protesters in Washington DC. Neely revealed that since being released, he was left to fend for himself on the streets while being isolated in homeless shelters due to his attendance of the J6 rally and the harsh and defamatory coverage from the Mockingbird Media, labeling him and the others as “insurrectionists.” No one was charged under 18 USC 2383, the statute criminalizing insurrection.

New video footage has emerged showing a Metropolitan Police Department SUV dropping someone off shortly before the discovery of a pipe “bomb” at the DNC. Julie Kelly disclosed the video on her X account while Conservative Rumble podcast host and former USSS agent Dan Bongino reacted. This new footage begs the questions of who planted the bomb, who was this man dropped off by Metro, and why is there no footage of the park benches in the corner shots?

Lastly, during the J6 exclusive interview, I sat down with political prisoner Jake Lang, who has gone more than 1300 days now without a trial and celebrated his last three birthdays in prison. This was a heartbreaking-yet-inspiring video from the young J6er who has since started funds to assist fellow J6ers with their legal fees and to assist imprisoned J6ers with commissary funds so they can obtain simple necessities like clean clothes, healthy foods, and toiletries.

Since the podcast, we believe Lang was put back in “the Hole” after just getting out from a 40-day stint in solitaire confinement indoors for 23-hours per day. He has not been convicted of any crimes to this point.