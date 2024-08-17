J6 Political Prisoner Darrell Neely Is Sleeping Under a Bridge After He Was Released From Prison – Is Banned From Homeless Shelter In NC and Needs Help

The Gateway Pundit received a call from an unknown number listed as a charity organization last week.

Darrell Neely, a January 6 political prisoner just released from FCI McDowell in Welch, West Virginia in late June, was on the line.

“They hate me here. I have nowhere to go…I am sleeping under a bridge. They hate Trump here and they hate January 6ers here. There is nothing but psychiatric patients here who want to kill me,” Neely, alarmed and out of breath, urgently explained.

“J6ers are not welcome at the government’s ‘rehabilitation’ facilities,” he said.

Neely, a D.C.-based conservative talk radio show host and YouTube broadcaster, told TGP on his last call from prison before he was released for misdemeanor trespassing, that intended to “hit the ground running” once free, re-establish his radio network and return to the airwaves to help secure former President Donald Trump’s electoral victory in November and help the other political prisoners who are still going through hell behind bars.

The remainder of Neely's sentence requires him to remain in North Carolina, where he intended to reside with his ex-wife.

When he arrived at her home in Greensboro, he quickly realized the woman he once called his wife, a Democrat, had a bone to pick over politics.

Repulsed by everything he stood for, lambasted him for being a "domestic terrorist," demanded he, "Leave now" while screaming profanities and threatening to call the authorities on him.

Following the publication of the article announcing Neely's release from prison, numerous readers reached out to TGP with complaints that his GiveSendGo campaign was unpublished as they attempted to provide donations.

Turns out, Neely's ex-wife would shut down his account.

Weeks went by, and his family had no idea what happened to him.

Fresh out of prison, unemployed after Joe Biden's weaponized Justice Department seized his assets and confiscated his lifesaving for his "role in the Capitol riot," Neely resigned to going to the homeless shelter for the first time in his life with the prospect of sleeping on a real bed for the first time in almost four years.

At the shelter in a deep blue city in North Carolina, Neely said he was immediately ostracized for being a January 6er as he lined up for food and a bed.

"They're like, fresh out of the psychiatric ward here, with pure hatred for Trump," he said on the call from the shelter. "They want to brawl with me nonstop because I am a J6er. I am sleeping under a bridge. They won't even give me an Obama phone."

We are not sure when we will hear from Neely again as he survives on the wrong side of the tracks.

Former criminal defense attorney of 22 years Jonathon Moseley is assisting the Biden administration's political hostages around the clock with investigations imperative to making arguments before the judges and prosecutors who have secured a 100 percent conviction rate against January 6 defendants on a jury trial. Most of the defendants don't bother going to trial and surrender in plea deals at a 90 percent rate.

The veteran legal expert also founded the Patriot's Legal Defense to assist with helping J6ers get back on their feet, and this reporter created the stranded patriot a new fund to ensure he can afford a flip phone and a roof over his head.

Moseley is also assisting J6 political prisoner Ryan Samsel, Neely's former cellmate, with his medical battle for life-saving surgery as U.S. Marshals shuttle Samsel from prison to prison, deliberately obstructing his prospects of ever getting the critical treatment. Samsel suffers memory loss and brain injury from repeated assaults by correctional officers and did not remember Neely was his cellmate for several months. Neely confirmed to TGP jail guards at one point repeatedly slammed Samsel's head into the door during one of the assaults.

Many of the J6ers are traumatized, broken and some damaged for the rest of their lives.

Reporting has increasingly morphed into charity work under the Biden administration as every day Americans turn to conservative media like TGP for assistance to get the word out that falls on deaf ears to the uniparty, that gets rich on taxpayer dollars doing nothing to stop the World Health Organization's planned perpetual state of emergency for America.

For a time, doctors and nurses around the country were reliant on donations from the American people to maintain their homes and families after the Biden administration revoked their medical licenses for refusing to murder Americans with remdesivir and intubators while calling it COVID death. Some physicians even faced prison time or were detained in psych wards choosing to save lives rather than comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention homicidal protocols. The plurality of Democrat voters celebrated the totalitarianism, overwhelmingly supporting Fauci, quarantine camps, fines, and prison terms for Americans who refused to get "vaxxed" and "boosted."

The Gateway Pundit's Jim Hoft, now also targeted by the Justice Department, fortunately spearheaded the effort to help Jan. 6 hostages. TGP and this publication's massive readership have singlehandedly assisted the January 6 defendants over the past 4 years more than any other entity, giving them a voice when the rest of the media spun the Mitt Romney and the RINO "insurrectionist" narrative, providing millions of dollars in small donations that they have used to retain attorneys and make ends meet as the incarcerated breadwinners of their families.

Neely, who had no criminal history before attending the Save America rally at the Capitol, served over 3 years of pre-trial detention in the DC Gulag -- the Washington Correctional Treatment facility, where he endured being held hostage for wrongthink while serving the Covid mandates. J6ers who refused to comply back then were held in the hole for refusing to get the vaccine.

He then did a bid in the FCI McDowell, where prisoners in the understaffed facility routinely stab each other, often to the death over petty disputes and brewing racial tensions resulting in constant lockdown.

Neely was unprecedentedly sentenced to prison after being convicted of misdemeanors including Theft of Government Property; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building, Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building according to the U.S. Department of Justice for peacefully walking through the Capitol building and taking a puff from a marijuana joint he was handed among the massive crowd.

Like his former cellmate Samsel, Neely was provoked and entrapped by a suspected government plant.

Ray Epps whispered in Samsel's ear, and a woman identified by Sedition Hunters as #PinkBeret, grabbed Neely by the hand and flirtatiously provoked him into escorting her through the Capitol building.

Shortly after police ignited flash bombs, doused the massive crowd of Trump supporters in painful tear gas, and indiscriminately shot people in the face and head with less-than-lethal munitions during the moderately peaceful J6 protest, #PinkBeret grabbed Neely's had and walked into the building with him.

Self-described Sedition Hunters, an international online clan of far-left, pro-government activists including members of Antifa, have devoted thousands of hours following the Capitol riot examining thousands of hours J6 footage, that members of Congress have refused to publicly disclose, to hunt down and identify demonstrators who attended the Save America rally for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Akin to the Ku Klux Klan, the insurrectionist wing of the Democrat Party, Sedition Hunters boast about building the bureau's cases against January 6 defendants "from soup to nuts."

#PinkBeret was among the crowd when approximately four hundred demonstrators pushed over flimsy bike racks surrounding the Capitol building during the moment the government refers to as the first breach of police lines near the Peace Fountain on the Capitol's west front at about 12:50 p.m.

Neely told a federal court in his criminal trial that PinkBeret lured him into the Capitol Visitor Center and tried to saddle him with a bag full of police gear she picked up off the floor.

"It is clear Pink Beret was on a mission to get to the Capitol as quickly as possible and to be one of the first to get there," Neely's attorney, Kira West, wrote in a court filing. "We know this because she ran across grass—in heels."

While the government destroyed Neely's life for misdemeanor trespassing and the FBI continues to arrest two January 6 defendants a day to date, #PinkBeret is still on the loose. She mysteriously fled the country following the riot reportedly and is reportedly living in Ukraine. Like Ray Epps, Ray Epps Jr., RedOverRedGlasses and other suspected government plants or Confidential Human Sources deployed to entrap supporters on Jan. 6, PinkBeret will likely face no repercussions for instigating everyday Americans into violating the law recently struck down by the Supreme Court.

During the Proud Boys trial, Judge Timothy Kelly unprecedentedly held sealed hearings in which prosecutors admitted the FBI embedded hundreds of Confidential Human Sources in the crowd.

J6 defendants are on an SSS list, unable to travel by air without extensive interrogation by the same TSA agents who ejected Americans from planes for refusing to comply with the Biden administration's covid 19 mandates.

The Department of Justice's interpretation of the 1512 was a misuse of law struck down by the Supreme Court.

There is no reparation for the wrongful convictions and time served for the political prisoners. And Neely now finds himself on the same Democrat plantation Black Americans have found themselves for generations, impoverished from prison to the homeless shelter for petty crimes. Without intervention, Neely could easily find himself back in jail under these conditions.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, recidivism statistics in the U.S. are bleak. A 2021 Bureau of Justice Statistics study found that 66 percent of people released from prison in 24 different states in 2008 were re-arrested within three years. At the decade mark, 82 percent had been re-arrested.

If you would like to assist Darrel with employment in North Carolina please message this reporter on X @AliciaPoweShow.

*UPDATE*: Darrell just called TGP and we informed him that the American people have come to the rescue: Patriots across the country had already contributed $5,000 to his fund immediately after the publication of this story. Darell cried tears of joy and said he fell to his "knees and thanked God."