HUGE! Dan Bongino Reacts to Shocking New Video From January 6 That Shows Mystery Man Carrying Bag Toward Location of DNC “Pipe Bomb”

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino reacted to the newly unearthed January 6 pipe bomb footage released on Thursday.

New video from January 6 shows a man exiting a DC Metro police vehicle carrying a bag toward the location of the DNC ‘pipe bomb’ at 12:51 pm on Jan. 6 – just 15 minutes before the ‘explosive device’ was discovered by another officer.

WATCH:

NEW: Recently discovered video from Jan 6 shows an individual believed to be police carrying a bag toward the location where “pipe bomb” was found at DNC. This is about 15 minutes before another officer “discovered” the device. Another shady moment in this unsolved “mystery” pic.twitter.com/OeZZsKw1hs — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) August 14, 2024

Did this police officer place the pipe bomb next to the park bench on January 6?

Not one Secret Service agent saw the pipe bomb during a sweep of the building before Kamala Harris arrived that day.

The bomb-sniffing dog that was brought to the location earlier in the day also didn’t detect the bomb.

Earlier this year J6 footage released showed a highly-trained bomb-sniffing dog somehow missing the DNC ‘pipe bomb’ just a few feet away at approximately 9:51 am that morning.

WATCH:

The FBI has told the public for 3+ years that the J5/6 “pipe bomber” planted the devices the night before. FBI brass insisted pipe bombs were viable—with black power—and deadly. So how did bomb sniffing canine miss DNC “bomb” just a few feet away at 9:50am? pic.twitter.com/ueyk85y6yA — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) February 13, 2024

Additionally Secret Service agents also miraculously didn’t seem concerned that a deadly ‘pipe bomb’ was discovered within close proximity to Kamala Harris.

Harris’s Secret Service detail arrived at 11:25 am that morning and did not find the pipe bomb…that’s because it was likely planted by the police officer 90 minutes later.

WATCH:

MORE DNC J6 FOOTAGE About 90 minutes after a bomb sniffing canine and his handler walked past the area where the alleged “pipe bomb” was planted, Kamala Harris’ Secret Service detail arrived at 11:25am. At least 6 vehicles and numerous agents, officers, and security guards also… pic.twitter.com/Se47VXASYm — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) February 13, 2024

For years we’ve been told an unidentified suspect planted pipe bombs at the RNC and DNC headquarters on January 5, the night before the Capitol riot.

The FBI still ‘can’t find’ the person who planted the bombs.

It appears the shadowy person who was caught on surveillance video on January 5 was just a decoy.

Dan Bongino reacted to the newly unearthed video and said this is one of the biggest scandals of our lifetime.

To make this story even worse, the Secret Service texts messages from January 6 have all been wiped. Former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle claims the texts got deleted during a data update and phone migration.

Bongino says that is it highly likely the SS texts were deleted because agents were texting each other to stand down knowing the bombs were planted by federal agents.

Who is this mystery man carrying a bag toward the park bench just 15 minutes before the ‘pipe bomb’ was discovered?

WATCH: