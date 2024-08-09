‘I was Brainwashed’: Historic Lawsuit Against Planned Parenthood By Detransitioner After Being ‘Pushed’ into Life-Altering Hormone Therapy (Video)

When Cristina Hineman was only 18 years old, she visited a Planned Parenthood in Hudson, New York, to seek options for hormone therapy to address her ‘gender dysphoria.’

According to a new lawsuit filed by Hineman against Planned Parenthood, she was given life-altering testosterone following a brief 30-minute evaluation with a nurse practitioner despite facing mental health issues including self-harm, depression, anxiety, and autism.

Not satisfied with killing millions of babies, Planned Parenthood has branched out.

According to The Free Press, they have become the country’s leading provider of gender transition hormones for young adults, according to insurance claim data, and the service is available at nearly 450 locations of their locations.

Insurance claim information provided to The Free Press by the Manhattan Institute shows that at least 40,000 patients went to Planned Parenthood for this purpose last year alone, a number that has risen tenfold since 2017. The largest proportion, about 40 percent, were 18- to 22-year-olds.

Hineman told The Free Press she realized she had made a terrible mistake and that gender was not the source of her problems. “I was brainwashed,” she says now.

The lawsuit details that she was “heavily influenced” by pro-trans content online and feels betrayed by health professionals who failed to treat her underlying conditions.

Less than a year after starting hormone therapy, Hineman underwent a double mastectomy.

After struggling to recover from the surgery, she shared, “I had the realization this never should have happened. Pieces of my body are missing.”

Hineman said she stopped testosterone and started detransitioning six weeks after the body-altering surgery.

“I felt horrible about everything, about my body, about my life, and the fact that everyone has been kind of playing along with this for years now,” she said.

From the lawsuit:

Plaintiff Cristina Hineman (“Plaintiff” or “Cristina”)1 is an example of the growing number of young people who have been victims of so-called “gender-affirming care,” characterized by the immediate, no-questions-asked “affirmation” of one’s desired gender identity, irrespective of the underlying reasons for such desire and without any mental health assessment. At every step of the way, Cristina was failed by the medical and mental health providers that she and her family sought out for help with her depression, anxiety, social exclusion or rejection disorder, and other mental health conditions. ****** Cristina is now 20 years old and recognizes that she had been betrayed by the lack of care and concern Defendants showed her in facilitating life-altering medical decisions. The scars across her chest and the irreversible changes to her body from prolonged usage of testosterone are constant reminders that she needed an unbiased medical expert willing to evaluate her properly and provide the care she needed. Cristina humbly requests that this Court hold Defendants accountable for their wrongful acts. Plaintiff demands judgment against all Defendants including compensatory and punitive damages to the maximum amount allowed, as well as disbursements, costs, and such other relief as this Court deems just and proper. Plaintiff demands trial by jury.

Hineman is not alone in being victimized.

Soren Aldaco was only 17 years old when she went on transgender hormones and by the time she was 19, she had a body-altering double mastectomy.

Aldaco, who is now a 22-year-old student at the University of Texas at Austin, is suing the medical providers who allegedly enabled the body mutilations she now regrets.

In 2023, a 25-year-old North Carolina woman filed a lawsuit against doctors who aided her sex change when she was only 15 years old.

Detransitioner Prisha Mosley told Charlie Kirk, “I was promised male puberty, and instead I got menopause.”

Mosley was left with a disfigured body, deepened voice, joint pain, bone pain, and facial hair, to name just a few irreversible side effects.

In July of 2023, Chloe Cole spent her 19th birthday before the U.S. House of Representatives reliving her horrifying, life-altering experience with “gender-affirming” care.

Cole pleaded with House lawmakers during a hearing on gender-affirming care for minors to put an end to child sex changes and shared the heartbreaking details of how her parents were manipulated by a sinister “gender specialist” into having her mutilated.

Remember, Kamala Harris’ running mate Tim Walz has worked to make this type of type of disfiguring, life-altering decision even more accessible to children.

Watch an interview with Cristina Hineman: