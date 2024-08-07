Detransitioner Sues Medical System that Left Her “Permanently Disfigured” – Says Pro-Trans Bias Led to Double Mastectomy

When Soren Aldaco was only 17 years old, she went on transgender hormones. By the time she was 19, she had a body-altering double mastectomy.

Aldaco, who is now a 22-year-old student at the University of Texas at Austin, is suing the medical providers who allegedly enabled the body mutilations she now regrets.

According to The Dallas Express, in mid-July, a Tarrant County judge issued an order to reinstate her paused claims against a DFW area medical group and worker in the lawsuit.

The judge’s order ensured that Del Scott Perry, a nurse practitioner, and his employer, Texas Health Physicians Group, would face legal action. Aldaco alleged that Perry initiated the process of putting her on transgender hormones when she was 17 years old. “[Perry] definitely had an agenda,” Aldaco recently told DX in an exclusive interview. “His child is transgender. I don’t think anyone is evil, but I do think he was mindless in his prescription of these drugs because of that familial connection that gave him blinders to the vulnerabilities of other children.” ******** Aldaco said her taking transgender hormones caused her to experience complications, such as vaginal atrophy and joint pain. Still, she said she never encountered any pushback from medical workers during her initial transition. “I was not thinking what concretely was going to happen to my body,” Aldaco told DX. “I thought about it a lot, but it was more of a fanatic, obsessive thinking.”

Aldaco faced complications from the surgery, risks she said were not adequately addressed, and she was diagnosed with “massive bilateral hematomas,” which required additional medical intervention.

Aldaco also said in her suit that medical workers failed to weigh how her history of ADHD, depression, and anxiety impacted her gender dysphoria and her desire for a drastic solution.

She praised Texas’ law banning the administration of transgender hormones and other related medical interventions when it comes to minors telling DX, “I think Texas is effective in many ways, but I do wish we had a more standardized therapeutic approach for these children who are struggling with reconciling their sex.”

“I do not think people under 18 should be making such permanent medical decisions.”

You can read Aldaco’s lawsuit here.

Aldaco is not alone in her regret.

In 2023, a 25-year-old North Carolina woman filed a lawsuit against doctors who aided her sex change when she was only 15 years old.

Detransitioner Prisha Mosley told Charlie Kirk, “I was promised male puberty, and instead I got menopause.”

Mosley was left with a disfigured body, deepened voice, joint pain, bone pain, and facial hair, to name just a few irreversible side effects.

In July of 2023, Chloe Cole spent her 19th birthday before the U.S. House of Representatives reliving her horrifying, life-altering experience with “gender-affirming” care.

Cole pleaded with House lawmakers during a hearing on gender-affirming care for minors to put an end to child sex changes and shared the heartbreaking details of how her parents were manipulated by a sinister “gender specialist” into having her mutilated.

Kamala Harris’ running mate Tim Walz, however, has worked to make this type of type of disfiguring, life-altering decision even more accessible to children.

Walz signed HF 146, also called the Trans Refuge Bill, which makes Minnesota a “refuge” for children seeking gender-affirming treatment. It also allows the state to take temporary emergency jurisdiction of a child who is not able to obtain gender-affirming treatment, such as when the parents do not condone such treatment.

It allows the state to take temporary emergency custody of minors who travel to Minnesota to receive gender-affirming treatment and bars the enforcement of subpoenas and extradition requests from other states when the request is related to the requesting state’s prohibition on gender-affirming treatment.

The bill also bars the removal of a child from the custody of a parent/guardian if the reason is due to providing gender-affirming treatment.

Watch Soren in her own words below.