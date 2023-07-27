Young Woman Shares “Heartbreaking” Details in House Regarding How Sick Medical Professionals Mutilated Her – Demands Federal Ban on Child Sex Changes (VIDEO)

A brave young woman spent her 19th birthday Thursday before the U.S. House of Representatives reliving her horrifying, life-altering experience with “gender-affirming” care.

As the Daily Caller reported, Chloe Cole pleaded with House lawmakers during a hearing on gender affirming care for minors to put an end to child sex changes. She also shared what Fox News called “heartbreaking” details on how her parents were manipulated by a sinister “gender specialist” into having her mutilated.

Cole de-transitioned in 2021 after about five years of “gender affirming care.” She is now one of America’s most outspoken activists against this evil practice.

The gender specialist I was taken to see told my parents that I needed to be put on puberty blocking drugs right away, They asked my parents a simple question: would you rather have a dead daughter or a living transgender son? The choice was enough for my parents to let their guard down, and in retrospect, I can’t blame them. This is the moment that we all became victims of so-called gender affirming care.

It’s Chloe Cole’s birthday today, and she is on fire, testifying to the House Judiciary Committee on the dangers of child transition. 🔥@ChoooCole was given puberty blockers and testosterone at age 13, followed by a double mastectomy at 15. She’s now saving kids across the… pic.twitter.com/3MVelxRY80 — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) July 27, 2023

Cole’s nightmare was only just beginning, though. Her first testosterone injection caused terrible, life-altering changes that make her “feel like a monster.”

When I was thirteen, I had my first testosterone injection. It’s caused permanent changes to my body. My voice will forever be deeper, my jawline sharper, my nose longer, my bone structure permanently masculinized, my Adam’s apple more prominent, my fertility unknown. I look in the mirror sometimes and I feel like a monster.

Her suffering grew once sick medical “professionals” removed her breasts. Be forewarned that some of the details below are disturbing.

After my breasts were taken away from me, the tissue was incinerated, before I was able to legally drive, I had a huge part of my future womanhood taken from me. I will never be able to breastfeed. I struggle to look at myself in the mirror at times. I still struggle to this day with sexual dysfunction. And I have massive scars across my chest and the skin grafts that they took of my nipples are weeping fluid today.

Today, I should be at home with my family celebrating my nineteenth birthday. And instead I’m making a desperate plea to my elected representatives: learn the lessons from the other medical scandals like the opioid crisis, to recognize that doctors are human too, and sometimes they are wrong. My childhood was ruined along with thousands of detransitioners that I know through our networks. This needs to stop. You alone can stop it. Enough children have already been victimized by this barbaric pseudo-science. Please let me be your final warning.

The Daily Caller notes that Cole is suing Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, the Permanente Medical Group and most of her own doctors for providing her puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and a double mastectomy between the ages of 13 and 17.

While laws banning child mutilation will not occur as long as Democrats have partial government control, this must be a top priority under the next unified GOP government. The lives of thousands of children as we know them are on the line.