Detransitioner Files Blockbuster Lawsuit Against Doctors Who Aided Her Sex Change When She Was Only 15 and Left Her Disfigured

Guest post by David Greyson

A 25-year-old North Carolina woman is now suing the doctors who aided her sex change when she was only 15 years old.

Detransitioner Prisha Mosley told Charlie Kirk, “I was promised male puberty and instead I got menopause.”

The blatant attack on America’s children has now shown the consequences of a corrupted medical field.

When Prisha was 15 years old, she battled with anxiety, anorexia, and gender confusion. Her parents tried to help her but were deceived by a so-called gender therapist.

Mosley’s parents were told in front of her, “Would you rather have a dead daughter or a living son?” She went on to say that her parents were manipulated and blackmailed. She felt “their consent was stolen from them.” Since Mosley started transitioning at 15, the hormone therapy has caused major issues in her body. She had a double mastectomy at 18 by a plastic surgeon for no medically necessary reason.

Josh Payne, who is Prisha’s attorney, is suing these “doctors” and seeking monetary damages for the trauma and irreversible side effects this has had on her.

Mosley was left with a disfigured body, deepened voice, joint pain, bone pain, and facial hair to name just a few irreversible side effects.

According to Payne, this lawsuit is the first of its kind in the state of North Carolina, and with that, few legal cases nationwide.

Unfortunately, what is happening to Prisha is not an isolated incident.

To quote Charlie Kirk, “There are thousands, if not tens of thousands of other young people that are now walking into the same circumstances that Prisha was 9 years ago.”

Prisha Mosley, A 24-year-old North Carolina woman, is suing the “doctors” who aided her “sex change.” According to Prisha, these “doctors” approved cross-sex hormones and a double mastectomy after consultations as brief as 2 minutes. They also told her taking testosterone shots… pic.twitter.com/LEbzaEbuuf — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 20, 2023

Prisha Mosley said she hopes others struggling with the same issues will see her story and be empowered.

Thank you for sharing my story l. I hope others will see and be empowered. — Prisha 🦎 (@detransaqua) July 20, 2023

Prisha Mosley told Charlie Kirk about the lies her doctors told her as they pumped her with testosterone.

Mosley also told Charlie Kirk how trans activists took advantage of a suicidal 15-year-old girl.

