Google Agrees to $110 Million Deal to Fund Local Newsrooms – Plans to Push Leftist News Agenda?

Google has agreed a deal with the state of California to provide over a hundred million dollars in funding to local newsrooms.

The California company, which is known for its aggressive leftist bias and close ties to the Democratic Party, will direct around $110 million to local newsrooms.

Politico reports:

Under the deal, the details of which were first reported by POLITICO on Monday, Google and the state of California would jointly contribute money over five years to support local newsrooms, excluding broadcasters, through a “News Transformation Fund” housed at UC Berkeley’s journalism school. Google would give $110 million to journalism initiatives, and the state would kick in $70 million, according to Assemblymember Buffy Wicks, an Oakland Democrat who led negotiations on the deal. The deal would also steer $70 million in private dollars toward the development of artificial intelligence tools through a to-be-established nonprofit, Wicks said, an item that people familiar with the negotiations described as an effort to cultivate tech industry buy-in. Funding for artificial intelligence was not included in earlier legislation from Wicks.

While Google’s official justification is to support the local media entities that they profit from, it will also give the company leverage to push the left-wing agenda that their executives strongly support.

As noted by The Gateway Pundit, Google has recently been engaged in an effort to promote Kamala Harris’s bid for the presidency.

Over recent weeks, the company has worked to create the impression that Harris is soaring in the polls against Donald Trump and that voters are highly enthused about her candidacy.

The company’s famous search engine also excludes The Gateway Pundit from its news section, instead directing them to left-wing news websites such as The New York Times and CNN.

The company has worked to create this perception through a variety of methods, the most important of which involves promoting news stories favorable to Harris's candidacy and that are potentially damaging to Donald Trump.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Google employees donated to the Biden campaign more than any other Silicon Valley company.

This has also led to a "revolving door" for employees between Google and the White House, with at least 41 federal officials receiving compensation from the company in the two years before joining the administration.