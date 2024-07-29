Election Interference? Google Allegedly Censoring Search Results on Trump’s Assassination Attempt — Senator Announces Investigation (PHOTOS)

by

It appears Google is trying to bury all evidence of the assassination attempt on President Trump, and they may soon be the subject of a congressional investigation.

Over the weekend, news outlets and X users noticed that when trying to search for the attempt on Trump’s life using terms like “the assassination attempt of” and “assassination attempt tr,” the autocomplete feature for Google refuses to provide further results on the subject.

Instead, the first results that come up are the assassination attempts of Presidents Harry Truman and Ronald Reagan, which happened decades ago.

Other figures mentioned in the autocomplete feature when searching for Trump assassination attempt news include the shooting of singer Bob Marley, the assassination attempts on President Gerald Ford and infamous Alabama Governor George Wallace, and the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand, whose death started World War I.

LOOK:

Credit: Google.com/Outkick
Credit: Chris Nesi
Credit: Google.com/Fox News

And when one tries to type “assassination attempt donald” NO results come up at all!

Credit: Google.com/Outkick

Donald Trump Jr. and others responded by accusing Google of deliberate election interference and erasing history.

Google’s apparent burying of history also caught the eye of Kansas Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS), who announced that he would launch an official investigation into the company.

“Why is @Google suppressing the search about the Trump assassination attempt?” he wrote. “These are all screenshots from this morning. Has there been a dramatic increase in Truman biographers in the last two weeks?”

“I’ll be making an official inquiry into @google this week – I look forward to their response.”

If Google is indeed trying to influence the election, this is just the latest in a long line of examples of them doing their bidding for Democrats.

The tech giant has consistently interfered on behalf of the party in elections dating back to 2008. The most prominent example is when they conspired with other media giants and the Deep State to suppress the 100% factual Hunter Biden laptop story just before the 2020 Presidential election.

