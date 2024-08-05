INGRASSIA: Google Is Actively Promoting Kamala Harris and Censoring Donald Trump To Create Astroturfed Narrative That Her Campaign Is Performing Better Than It Really Is

Unsurprisingly, Big Tech is once again repeating their fabled 2020 playbook in boosting the Democrat over the Republican in this year’s presidential race. And of all the companies, Google has once again been the worst culprit. The Silicon Valley-based company has spearheaded the charge in trafficking deceptive misinformation and outright propaganda, pulling all its weight behind Kamala Harris, and manufacturing a narrative around her that she is performing far better in the polls and on the campaign trail than President Trump, which could not be further from the truth.

The idea, however, is to utilize bad-faith actors in Silicon Valley, like Google, to generate a perception that Kamala Harris’ party has obtained newfound momentum in the wake of Joe Biden’s ouster from the contest, the latest any president has dropped out of the race in history – that has all the signs of an internal coup. Because Biden was floundering badly before he was forced out, the Democrats resorted to a last-minute switcheroo, swapping the much younger Harris (59) for the dementia-ridden Biden (81). The logic was to naturally lull the less informed into the belief, despite Harris polling historically worse than Biden all throughout their administration, that somehow this maneuver would give Democrats a new lease on life, reigniting the Democratic Party with the momentum to take it home this November – a party that otherwise looked headed for defeat with Biden atop the ticket. In politics, perception is all too often reality – and the perception of Kamala polling more favorably than Biden, even if untrue, can nevertheless have an impact in politics.

Thus, if a narrative can be contrived around Kamala Harris making a competitive race of one that just a month ago looked like a guaranteed Trump victory, that can be sufficient to later sabotage the 45th President’s campaign with more nefarious tactics, like a repeat of the same cheat that unjustly blocked him out of a second term four years ago. Think of it this way: courts are more likely to review evidence in a time-pressed situation – like the critical days after Election Day – if the media narrative in the lead-up to November 5th were that Trump would be facing a deeply flawed candidate like Biden, who despite the odds pulled out a last-minute “victory” under highly questionable circumstances. In contrast, if the narrative is that the polls are close, as is now the case with Kamala Harris, you will be more likely to confront a 2020-type situation, where courts, especially under a high duress situation, would be far less receptive to evidence pointing to election fraud, even when such evidence exists as it did in 2020, if the mainstream narrative in the lead-up to Election Day was that the race was tight, as they mainstream media and Big Tech is now signaling.

In that regard, Big Tech – and Google, above all – whose parent company, Alphabet, contributed more money to Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign than any other group – and was responsible for staffing many high-level positions within the Biden administration, offers a powerful propaganda arm for Kamala Harris’ campaign. This is dangerous, and not only because of Google’s outsized market share for search engines, where it operates as the textbook case of a Big Tech monopoly and effectively has total control over all information-flows in the United States. The company thus stands as a very powerful weapon in the Democratic Party’s arsenal to manipulate public opinion and craft narratives – either directly via shadow-banning or censorship, or through subtler means like gaslighting, and curated search returns, that — for example — select against headlines that favor Donald Trump over Kamala Harris.

Of course, the astroturfed presentation of reality that Google carefully manufactures has been readily on display for a while now for the millions of Americans who rely on its search engine regularly for news and information, and are keenly familiar with the search engine’s deceptive tactics. Over the past ten years especially, Google has functioned as an outright propaganda arm for the Democratic Party, joining its counterparts in cable news (i.e., CNN and MSNBC) and print publications (i.e., The New York Times and The Washington Post), by promoting woke holidays through “Google Doodles” while engineering its search functionality to rewrite history to be in alignment with an ultra leftist worldview. For example, among the holidays Google chooses to highlight with a celebratory “doodle” includes Juneteenth, International Women’s Day, Bastille Day, and “Waitangi Day.”

It notoriously does not celebrate Easter with a doodle, despite the overwhelming majority of its American audience being self-identified Christians. Moreover, it chooses to willfully ignore Columbus Day, despite being a federal holiday, and when it does honor Christmas, another federal holiday, it does so only with secular imagery that never makes any reference to the holiday’s commemoration to the birth of Jesus. The search engine also actively rewrites history by choosing to elevate relatively obscure figures, much as it did in 2023 with doodles paying homage to Adelaide Cabete, Surong Nguyet Anh, and Juntree Siriboonrod, while ignoring time-honored greats like George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Abraham Lincoln. Google would probably retort that its users are not isolated to the United States, and thus the doodles are designed to cater to an international audience. Fine. But when was the last time Google commemorated Mozart, Shakespeare, Da Vinci, Tolstoy, or Aristotle, all non-Americans but individuals with great impacts on world history? You’d be hard-pressed to find a doodle that does not commemorate a member of some historically “oppressed” group, often on gender and racial lines – or at the bare minimum, in the chance occurrence Google does celebrate a white man, did not have a politically liberal ideology or agenda.

The Google Doodle for Christmas: which is completely secular and devoid of any Christian imagery or symbolism, such as a cross or manger.

The importance of this discussion on doodles commemorating woke holidays, people, and causes is that it indicates the company’s broader commitment to liberalism and a leftist-borderline-Marxist view of history, one that is outwardly opposed to someone who shares Donald Trump’s nationalist and conservative worldview, which exalts the figures of our past, and recognizes them – regardless of their flaws – as integral parts to our history and national identity.

In the parlance of American politics, this bias is vindicated by even just an ancillary perusal of election-related topics. For example, a Google search of presidential polling would have any uninformed user believing that Kamala Harris was ahead in the polls, even though Real Clear Politics, a polling aggregator, still has President Trump in the lead. This remains true over and above all the media hype that has surrounded Kamala Harris ever since Biden dropped out.

A Google search for “donald trump polling lead over kamala harris” yields returns that would have you believe the very opposite is true: that Kamala Harris is now ahead in the polls, a falsehood.

How Google presents the latest presidential polling between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

The reality of the latest RCP polling, which, despite all the media-contrived Kamala hype, still gives President Trump a lead.

It is notable that the search returns offer a smorgasbord of left-leaning outlets, such as CNN and the Washington Post, both of whose editorial positions are decidedly pro-Harris. But Google’s liberal bias goes well beyond mere polling. It likewise extends to the framing of narratives surrounding either candidate. For example, recently investigative journalist Laura Loomer blew the lid off an explosive story involving an extramarital affair Kamala’s husband, Doug Emhoff, had with his daughter’s nanny, an elementary school teacher, while still married to his first wife. Reportedly, Emhoff impregnated the nanny, who allegedly had the child aborted – which led to the divorce of Emhoff and his first wife.

A quick search of the story is an illuminating case study of how Google’s search engine operates, working to clean up “bad” information that might negatively affect Kamala Harris’ campaign. For instance, the Doug Emhoff affair story was originally published in the Daily Mail – however, the Daily Mail (nor Laura Loomer, the investigative journalist who first broke the story) is not included in any of the top returns for the story.

The Doug Emhoff affair was originally published in the Daily Mail – however, neither that publication (nor Laura Loomer, the investigative journalist who first broke the story) is featured in any of the top search results on Google.

Furthermore, the headlines that are produced from my own Google search into the story may be classified as being overwhelmingly apologetic or remorseful in tenor. CNN’s headline says “Emhoff acknowledges affair during first marriage after tabloid report.” The New York Times similarly reads “Doug Emhoff, Husband of Kamala Harris, Acknowledges Long-Ago Affair.” CBS News’ result says, “Second gentleman Doug Emhoff admits affair during first marriage.” In nearly every case, Google selects for headlines using language that sugarcoats what happened, and puts it in the best possible framing for Kamala Harris – whose name is only explicitly featured in a handful of the headlines of the top five returns.

Meanwhile, contrast that with a recent appearance Donald Trump made at the National Association of Black Journalists Conference in Chicago last week, an event that elicited a furor media-fabricated controversy based on a few remarks the President made questioning Harris’ ancestral background. The returns generated by Google all come from left-leaning outlets, like CNN and NPR, featuring headlines like “Trump’s hostility to Black journalists renews questions over how news media should cover his rhetoric” that are disproportionately negative towards Donald Trump.

The returns generated by Google from President Trump’s recent visit to the Black Journalists Convention in Chicago virtually all come from left-leaning outlets, like CNN and NPR, and feature headlines such as “Trump’s hostility to Black journalists renews questions over how news media should cover his rhetoric” that disfavor Donald Trump.

The anti-Trump gaslighting gets even more nefarious when Google search users attempt to look into President Trump’s recent failed assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, which occurred less than a month ago. A Google Search of “Trump assassination attempt” returns results that frame the near-tragedy in the worst possible light: clearly showcasing an anti-Trump bias.

The first result preposterously compares the President’s near-assassination to Benito Mussolini, the Fascist Italian dictator, while another result, from the anti-Trump Washington Post, reads “Trump baselessly blames assignation attempt on Democratic messaging.”

Google’s first result preposterously compares the President’s near-assassination to a piece on Benito Mussolini, the Fascist Italian dictator, while another result, from the anti-Trump Washington Post, reads “Trump baselessly blames assignation attempt on Democratic messaging.”

Even more alarmingly, a “Google Videos” search does not return the video of that near-assassination attempt on any of its first few pages. One has to dig for pages and pages to finally produce a result showcasing the full length uninterrupted video from that day, yet more evidence of anti-Trump bias. One would expect that the first result to appear for a search of “trump assassination attempt” would be a video of, well, that July 13th rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

One has to go for pages and pages on a Google Videos search to finally produce a result showcasing the full length uninterrupted video from that day, yet more evidence of Google’s anti-Trump bias.

I even gave the search engine the benefit of the doubt, and used Boolean operators like quotation marks — but got the same disappointing result of no full length videos of the near tragedy in Butler, only commentaries and soundbites:

What this demonstrates is that Google, the de facto leader of Silicon Valley’s woke shadow regime, is actively tilting the scales in Kamala Harris’ favor by gaslighting, memory-holing, and outright censoring content that would benefit Donald Trump. We conservatives already know all too well from 2020, that Big Tech is wont to collude to ban conservative voices, including then President Trump, and stories – such as the New York Post’s now-infamous Hunter Biden laptop story censure by Facebook, that polling supports would have proven outcome-determinative in swaying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Google further helps do the Democrats’ bidding by downplaying the ties far left groups, like BLM and Antifa, have to Kamala Harris, even though as a senator Kamala Harris was one of BLM’s most fervent supporters during the peak of the 2020 George Floyd riots, the most economically destructive riots in American history that resulted in billions of damages nationwide and nearly razed Portland and Minneapolis.

The deeper problem, which was exposed once the Hunter Biden story’s censure by the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force became widely known, is the collusion between intelligence and other governmental agencies and technology companies like Facebook (now Meta) and Google. Case in point: FBI director Christopher Wray’s recent attempt to downplay President Trump’s near-assassination. The disgraced FBI director testified last month before the House Judiciary Committee that President Trump might have been grazed by shrapnel or glass, and not a bullet, a completely false reframing of the events of that day. The comments were widely criticized, no less by the FBI itself, which thereafter issued an official statement clarifying that “what struck … President Trump in the ear was a bullet…”. It is obvious why Wray sought to undermine and gaslight the events of that day: to make President Trump look less “badass” – in the words of Mark Zuckerberg – because the iconic image of him standing up and shouting “Fight! Fight! Fight!” is certainly to the 45th President’s political advantage (and to the detriment of Kamala Harris’) in a hotly contested election cycle.

Moreover, Christopher Wray also sought to duplicitously sow doubts into the official narrative, making the President seem less brave than he was, or, in the most cynical interpretation, obliquely green-light the horrific attempt on the 45th President’s life. Whatever the motive, Google’s attempt to memory-hole the story must be seen in tandem with Christopher Wray’s attempt to sow doubts into the official narrative that President Trump was shot with a bullet. This should be taken very seriously, especially in light of the well-documented cases of collusion between the FBI and Big Tech that have occurred for years – and the ongoing efforts, which remain in effect today, by these two organizations to quash pro-Trump sentiment and narratives in the lead-up to a decisive presidential election, where Google, if not all of Silicon Valley, has clearly made known its preferred candidate this cycle – and that candidate patently is not Donald Trump.

While Donald Trump has reason to be optimistic that the sentiment has shifted to some degree in Silicon Valley, with Big Tech gurus like Elon Musk, David Sacks, and others now coming to his corner – and committing reportedly tens of millions of dollars behind him this race, there is still a great deal of sabotage being done behind the scenes – a conspiracy implicating people nestled in the highest corridors of power in Washington and Silicon Valley.

It is therefore incumbent that we, the people, continue to hold Big Tech’s feet to the fire – and use favorable platforms like X, Truth Social, and Rumble – to continue to highlight Google’s censorship and gaslighting of conservative voices, and spread the message that the search engine is not the objective and unbiased tool it pretends to be, but a devoted foot soldier in the Left’s army committing to rewriting history and making sure President Trump never sees the inside of the Oval Office again. Conservatives must call them out for this, notify lawmakers on Capitol Hill to conduct hearings, and stop Google and Big Tech’s censorship crusade in their tracks — for the integrity of both the First Amendment — and a free press — is what is at stake if we fail to act.