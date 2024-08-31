Elon Musk WARNS America After X (Twitter) BANNED in Major Country for INSANE REASON | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

by

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: Elon Musk Fires Off Warning to Americans After Brazil Bans X

ARTICLE 2: JUST IN: Crowd Cheers as Protester Who Tried to Breach Security Gets Manhandled and Tossed From Trump Johnstown Rally (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 3: Tim Walz’s Own Brother Considers Joining Forces with Trump, Slams Governor as ‘Unfit to Make Decisions About Your Future’: Report

ARTICLE 4: New Complaint Filed Alleging that US Postal Service (USPS) Committed Electoral Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election

ARTICLE 5:  Court Says ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Can Be Censored By School

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Elijah Shaffer

You can email Elijah Shaffer here, and read more of Elijah Shaffer's articles here.

 