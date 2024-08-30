JUST IN: Crowd Cheers as Protester Who Tried to Breach Security Gets Manhandled and Tossed From Trump Johnstown Rally (VIDEO)

President Trump is holding a massive rally in western Pennsylvania at 1st Summit Arena on Napoleon Street in Johnstown.

The line to see Trump in Johnstown wrapped around the highway!

FIVE HOURS before President Trump takes the stage in Johnstown, PA and the line is wrapped around the highway! PENNSYLVANIA is TRUMP COUNTRY!! pic.twitter.com/9qmQb89qFD — Alex Meyer (@AlMeyer19) August 30, 2024

This is President Trump’s first rally in western Pennsylvania since the attempted assassination in Butler on July 13.

A man tried to disrupt Trump’s rally and he promptly learned his lesson.

A protestor who managed to climb into the media pen was immediately tackled by law enforcement and escorted out of the arena.

Local police, sheriff’s deputies, troopers and security manhandled the protestor and led him away.

Law enforcement also led away another man who disrupted the rally.

