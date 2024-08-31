Elon Musk Fires Off Warning to Americans After Brazil Bans X

Elon Musk fired off a warning to Americans after radical Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes blocked X in Brazil.

The Brazilian Supreme Court Justice claimed he is banning X from Brazil because Elon Musk refused to name a legal representative to the country.

X’s Global Affairs disputed this Thursday evening.

“Soon, we expect Judge Alexandre de Moraes will order X to be shut down in Brazil – simply because we would not comply with his illegal orders to censor his political opponents. These enemies include a duly elected Senator and a 16-year-old girl, among others,” X’s Global Affairs said.

“When we attempted to defend ourselves in court, Judge de Moraes threatened our Brazilian legal representative with imprisonment. Even after she resigned, he froze all of her bank accounts. Our challenges against his manifestly illegal actions were either dismissed or ignored. Judge de Moraes’ colleagues on the Supreme Court are either unwilling or unable to stand up to him,” Global Affairs said.

By Friday afternoon, X was banned in Brazil.

“Elon Musk showed his total disrespect for Brazilian sovereignty and, in particular, for the judiciary, setting himself up as a true supranational entity and immune to the laws of each country,” Justice Alexandre de Moraes wrote in his decision.

“The justice said the platform will stay suspended until it complies with his orders, and also set a daily fine of 50,000 reais ($8,900) for people or companies using VPNs to access it.” – AP reported.

Elon Musk lashed out at the Brazilian Supreme Court Justice and called him an “evil dictator.”

Elon Musk warned that free speech likely won’t exist if Kamala Harris steals ‘wins’ the 2024 election.

“Censorship is a certainty if Dems win,” Elon Musk said in response to an X user claiming he “wouldn’t be surprised to see X suspended in the US if the Democrats come into power again.”

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have repeatedly attacked free speech.

Tim Walz famously said, “There is no guarantee to free speech on misinformation or hate speech and especially around our democracy.”

The First Amendment and the US Supreme Court say otherwise.

“Freedom of speech is under massive attack around the world,” Elon Musk said.