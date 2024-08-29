BREAKING: North Carolina Latest Battleground State to Block Request by RFK Jr. to Remove His Name From 2024 Ballot

North Carolina is the latest battleground state to block Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from removing his name from the presidential ballot even though he exited the 2024 race last week.

In a Phoenix press conference last Friday, Robert Kennedy Jr. suspended his presidential campaign and endorsed President Trump.

RFK said he will stay on the ballot in states where his presence will hurt Kamala, and he will remove himself from ballots in states where his presence hurts Trump.

“In about 10 battleground states, where my presence would be a spoiler, I’m going to remove my name. And I’ve already started that process and urge voters not to vote for me,” RFK Jr. said.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted on Thursday to keep RFK Jr. on the 2024 ballot. Votes cast for RFK Jr. in North Carolina won’t count because he suspended his campaign.

WBTV reported:

Former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will remain on the ballot for North Carolina’s general election, the state decided Thursday. The North Carolina State Board of Elections on Thursday, Aug. 29 voted in favor of keeping Kennedy on the ballot, despite his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race. Third-party candidate Kennedy suspended his presidential campaign on Friday, Aug. 23. Kennedy’s name will appear on the ballot in November for North Carolina voters, who can technically still vote for him. Those votes won’t count, however, since Kennedy has withdrawn from the race. Typically, if a candidate drops out of a race with enough time before an election, their name won’t get included on the ballot. Kennedy, however, suspended his campaign just before voting begins in North Carolina, creating a too-tight deadline for County Boards of Elections — of which many had already begun printing ballots for the election. According to Karen Brinson, executive director of the state’s elections board, North Carolina had already printed about 1.73 million ballots as of Thursday in more than 60 counties. Special ballots, for example, such as for those overseas in the military or those with vision problems, were already being prepared. To reprint and redistribute ballots without Kennedy’s name would take at least 13 days, according to Brinson. The process would reportedly require reproofing the entire ballot, which involves the state and county boards. Reprinting would also cost more money, the board said.

RFK Jr. will also remain on the Michigan and Wisconsin 2024 presidential ballot despite suspending his campaign.

RFK Jr. voters move overwhelmingly to President Trump which is why Michigan, Wisconsin and North Carolina are keeping Kennedy on the ballot in crucial battleground states.