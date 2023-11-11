Columbia University Suspends Two Pro-Palestine Student Groups, Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace Over ‘Threatening Rhetoric’

Columbia University is yet another American institution of higher ed that has allowed anti-semitism to flourish on its campus.

Accuracy in Media reported on a letter from almost two dozen groups at Columbia suggesting such violence by Hamas terrorists against innocent civilians was inevitable, “If every political avenue available to Palestinians is blocked, we should not be surprised when resistance and violence break out.”

The letter went further and hinted at more violence, “There can be no future of safety and freedom for all Israelis and Palestinians without holding the Israeli occupation accountable for its actions and putting an end to the untenable status quo of Israel’s apartheid and colonial system.”

Here’s a list of the “demands” by the pro-Hamas students at Columbia University. Note that there is no demand that any of the 239 captive Israelis, including women, children, babies, elderly and Holocaust survivors, be freed. These are truly idiots and monsters — lacking any… pic.twitter.com/so5b5Tq2Hf — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) November 9, 2023

Now, Columbia has announced that two pro-Palestine campus groups, Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace, have been suspended.

Gerald Rosenberg, Senior Executive Vice President of the University and Chair, Special Committee on Campus Safety, issued the following statment:

Columbia University is suspending Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) as official student groups through the end of the fall term. This decision was made after the two groups repeatedly violated University policies related to holding campus events, culminating in an unauthorized event Thursday afternoon that proceeded despite warnings and included threatening rhetoric and intimidation. Suspension means the two groups will not be eligible to hold events on campus or receive University funding. Lifting the suspension will be contingent on the two groups demonstrating a commitment to compliance with University policies and engaging in consultations at a group leadership level with University officials. Like all student groups, SJP and JVP are required to abide by University policies and procedures. This ensures both the safety of our community and that core University activities can be conducted without disruption. During this especially charged time on our campus, we are strongly committed to giving space to student groups to participate in debate, advocacy, and protest. This relies on community members abiding by the rules and cooperating with University administrators who have a duty to ensure the safety of everyone in our community.

Major donors to some of the universities that have allowed pro-Hamas sentiment to flourish on campus are speaking out and closing their checkbooks.

The Gateway Pundit reported that billionaire Leon Cooperman announced live on FOX Business that he would no longer donate money to Columbia University over the pro-Hamas demonstrations that were taking place there. He said that the students have s**t for brains.

Billionaire Henry Swieca has also pulled his support from the school, and resigned from the Board of Columbia Business School, claiming the Ivy League institution has expressed a “moral cowardice” that has left Jews feeling unsafe on campus.