Ilhan Omar’s Marxist “Angry Black Girl” Daughter is Allegedly ‘Homeless and Hungry’ After Being Suspended from College Over Pro-Hamas Protest at Columbia University

The Gateway Pundit’s Kristinn Taylor reported anti-Semitic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) daughter Isra Hirsi was suspended from her inordinately expensive college after being arrested during a pro-Hamas protest at Columbia University last Thursday. Now, she’s homeless and hungry despite having a wealthy Democrat politician for a mother.

The 21-year-old Hirsi is a student at Barnard College, which costs $90,000 per year to attend. She calls herself an “angry black girl” with a communist hammer and sickle symbol in her X/Twitter profile.

Hirsi revealed during an interview with Teen Vogue that she has no place to sleep or stay after being evicted from Barnard campus housing and barred from using the dining hall.

“I was a little bit frantic, like, where am I going to sleep? Where am I gonna go?” complained Hirsi. “And also, all of my sh*t is thrown in a random lot. It’s pretty horrible.”

“I have like four shirts, two pairs of pants,” she continued. “I don’t know when I can go home, and I don’t know if I ever will be able to.”

Hirsi next told Teen Vogue she is having trouble finding food due to her suspension from Barnard College because she relies on the school for her meals.

“I sent them (Barnard administrators) an email like, ‘Hey, I rely on campus for my meals, I rely on my dining plan,’ and they were like, Oh, you can come pick up a prepackaged bag of food, a full 48 hours after I was suspended,” she whimpered. “There was no food support, no nothing.”

Hirsi further noted that she was zip-tied for several hours after being taken to 1 Police Plaza in Manhattan following her arrest.

“We had so many people who were born female in our group that they didn’t have enough space for us. It was a very slow process in getting everybody into the cells,” Hirsi whined. “I was zip-tied for about seven hours and wasn’t released for about eight.”

Hirsi also claimed Laura Rosenbury, the president of Barnard, was taking an overly aggressive approach to handling anti-Israel protesters compared to Columbia University’s president Minouche Shafik.

“I think it’s really on a school-by-school basis, and Barnard has decided to take a very egregious stand against us,” Hirsi said. “I think that they feel like there isn’t a big limelight on them right now and that they have the ability to do this because Shafik was on the congressional stage and is actively being harassed about what she’s doing, versus Laura Rosenbury, who has the ability to skirt what’s going on.”

Hirsi will remain without a home and will presumably be hungry until Monday. She is supposed to receive a hearing date from the school then.

“They told us that we would receive a date by Monday at noon, so I’m basically at least houseless until then,” she said.