Ben Bergquam Reports: Columbia Professors Come Out in Force to Support Anti-Israel Protesters – Refuse to Condemn Hamas Killers – DISTURBING VIDEO

Columbia university staff overwhelming support the Pro-palestinian protesters and display their loyalty at graduation ceremonies.

Ben Bergquam from Real America’s Voice was reporting at Columbia University in New York City on Tuesday.

The staff on campus were wearing sashes in support of the Palestinians and against Isreal.  From the video it appears over two-thirds of the staff were wearing the sashes supporting Palestinians. The sash read “we support our students” meaning the Columbia staff supports the anti-Isreal mob that took over their campus.

Ben confronted staff but not one single professor or staff member would speak to Ben for some reason.

Numerous protesters were carrying flyers that read, “Unsuspend our students.”

Thank goodness Joe Biden is cancelling the loans for these university students.

Only one professor or staff member said he did not support the “Death to America” chants.

The number of staff and professors wearing the anti-Israel sash is remarkable.

Via Midnight Rider.

