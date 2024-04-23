Ben Bergquam Reports: Columbia Professors Come Out in Force to Support Anti-Israel Protesters – Refuse to Condemn Hamas Killers – DISTURBING VIDEO

Ben Bergquam from Real America’s Voice was reporting at Columbia University in New York City on Tuesday.

The staff on campus were wearing sashes in support of the Palestinians and against Isreal. From the video it appears over two-thirds of the staff were wearing the sashes supporting Palestinians. The sash read “we support our students” meaning the Columbia staff supports the anti-Isreal mob that took over their campus.

Ben confronted staff but not one single professor or staff member would speak to Ben for some reason.

Numerous protesters were carrying flyers that read, “Unsuspend our students.”

Thank goodness Joe Biden is cancelling the loans for these university students.

Only one professor or staff member said he did not support the “Death to America” chants.

Unbelievable! Faculty members at Columbia University come out in support of terror supporting students! Only one said we shouldn’t support students chanting “Death to America” and I don’t even think he was faculty. The rest are either cowards or complicit. Everyone of these… pic.twitter.com/pOS01XdxDb — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) April 22, 2024

The number of staff and professors wearing the anti-Israel sash is remarkable.

Via Midnight Rider.

