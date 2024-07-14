White House Press Secretary Says Biden’s “Just That F*cking Good” After Dumpster Fire NATO Press Conference, Ex Jill Biden Press Secretary Responds: “Pretty ‘F*cking’ Terrifying.”

Former Jill Biden press secretary Michael LaRosa tore into White House staff and Biden’s handlers on Thursday in a post on X, calling the standard set by the White House “f*cking terrifying.”

It appears that Biden, who refuses to take a mental fitness exam, may have one particular medical condition that nobody’s talking about. According to Human Rights Watch, “To be diagnosed as having mental retardation, a person must have an I.Q. below 70-75.” It is unclear what Biden’s I.Q. is.

On Thursday, after Biden’s “big boy” NATO press conference, White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates posted on X from his official account, “To answer the question on everyone’s minds: No, Joe Biden does not have a doctorate in foreign affairs. He’s just that f*cking good.”

To answer the question on everyone’s minds: No, Joe Biden does not have a doctorate in foreign affairs. He’s just that fucking good. — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) July 12, 2024

He’s so good at foreign affairs that he introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “President Putin,” Ukraine’s enemy in the war Biden is funding.

In another brain lapse, Biden also said, “I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be Vice President if I didn’t think she was not qualified to be president.”

Still, some democrats think that Joe Biden did great on Thursday. As The Gateway Pundit reported, MSNBC's low intelligence Rachel Maddow also celebrated his performance, claiming he showed "impressive command of the issues" on Thursday.

Michael LaRosa responded to Andrew Bates, saying his fellow Democrats are living in an "alternate universe" and called the whole situation "pretty 'f*cking' terrifying."

There are two different versions of reality in my party right now @SarahAMatthews1. The below is an alternate universe that MOST of us Dems are NOT actually living in. Being coherent in his FIRST "big boy press conference" of 2024 is not exactly the bar most of us are looking… https://t.co/JYxwp93nU3 — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosaDC) July 12, 2024

Bates further got roasted in the comments section, with many questioning the sobriety of the Biden handler.

Political commentator Gunther Eagleman asked him, "Are you drinking…?" TPUSA contributor Lauren Chen, said "Lay off the crack, Andrew," and another user said, "Stay off the drugs, Andrew."

"I love this fkn parody account," said another user.