EPIC! Trump Trolls Biden’s Mix up of Zelensky and Putin With Hilarious Meme

President Trump on Friday took to Truth Social to troll Biden for calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “President Putin” during the NATO Summit in Washington, DC.

This was before last night’s trainwreck “big boy” press conference that Biden stayed up past his 8 pm bedtime for.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Biden gaffed right out of the gate, saying, “I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be Vice President if I didn’t think she was not qualified to be president” after a reporter asked him about Kamala Harris being at the top of the ticket. “Great job, Joe!” Trump said in response to Biden’s brain malfunction on Truth Social Thursday evening.

Earlier today, Trump came back with more fire, sharing a hilarious meme, which portrays Biden as a contestant on "Wheel of Fortune" trying to guess the word on the board that reads, "Z-L-NS-Y."

"Putin!" Biden guesses confidently.

Joe Biden is completely shot.

Any of the real people who actually voted for this guy and plan to vote for him in 2024 are totally out to lunch or blinded by TDS.