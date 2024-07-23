WATCH: President Trump Reveals What Joe Biden Said to Him After Assassination Attempt – Reacts to the Inexcusable Security Failures at Rally that Nearly Killed Him

President Trump is speaking out on the security failures that nearly led to him getting assassinated and has revealed details of a conversation he had with Joe Biden following the attempt on his life.

As the Gateway Pundit reported, Trump was nearly assassinated almost two weeks ago during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, by a 20-year-old Democrat donor named Thomas Matthew Crooks. Even worse, we have since learned that had DEI-loving Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle afforded adequate security to Trump at the rally and allowed the agents to guard the roof Crooks shot from, the incident would have never happened.

Trump sat down alongside his running mate, Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH), with Fox News’s Jesse Watters for an interview that aired Monday night but was taped on Saturday. During the interview, Trump weighed in on the security failures that nearly cost him his life and led to firefighter Corey Compertore’s death.

Trump expressed confusion about why he was allowed on stage in the first place, knowing there was suspicious activity.

“When you have a flat, open roof like that…How can somebody be up there?” Trump queried. “And they (the Secret Service) see him but don’t report him.”

“If they would have said wait 5, 10, 15, 20 minutes because we have a possible problem…I wish somebody would’ve done that because Corey would be alive,” he added.

EXCLUSIVE: Trump questions why not a single person stopped him from getting onstage before the shooting. “I wish somebody would’ve done that because Corey would be alive.” pic.twitter.com/0DLokGuiy5 — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) July 23, 2024

Trump also mentioned to Watters that disgraced Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle visited him after getting shot but pointed out how she knew there were not enough agents.

The 45th President also called BS on Cheatle’s excuse of a ‘sloped roof’ being the reason it was left unguarded.

EXCLUSIVE: Trump says Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle knew they didn’t have the manpower needed for his rally. He says it’s hard to comprehend how that roof could’ve been left unmanned. pic.twitter.com/h1NbwQLSUq — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) July 23, 2024

Then, Trump revealed to Watters what Joe Biden said to him shortly after the assassination attempt. The answer might surprise some readers.

WATCH (turn to the 8:00 mark):

Biden said to Trump on phone call- you’re lucky you turned to the right pic.twitter.com/RaTS4JwgVT — Karli Bonne’ (@KarluskaP) July 23, 2024