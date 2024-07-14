Patriot Killed During Trump Assassination Attempt Identified as Corey Comperatore, Former Fire Chief for Buffalo Township

The man killed by President Trump’s would-be assassin at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Saturday has been identified as Corey Comperatore, a Former Fire Chief for Buffalo Township, PA.

PITTSBURGH — The former fire chief for Buffalo Township, Corey Comperatore, was the person killed in the crowd at the Trump rally in Butler County, Channel 11 has learned. Comperatore is being remembered on social media by family members, friends and colleagues of the firefighting community. He had retired from the fire department, but remained well-known in the community.

According to reports, Comperatore was fatally wounded as he heroically shielded his daughter from the gunfire.

Comperatore’s sister shared a tribute to Corey on Facebook.

The PA Trump Rally claimed the life of my brother, Corey Comperatore. The hatred for one man took the life of the one man we loved the most. He was a hero that shielded his daughters. His wife and girls just lived through the unthinkable and unimaginable. My baby brother just turned 50 and had so much life left to experience. Hatred has no limits and love has no bounds. Pray for my sister-in-law, nieces, my mother, sister, me and his nieces and nephews as this feels like a terrible nightmare but we know it is our painful reality.

His daughter Allyson shared her moving tribute on her father on social media.

Meet Corey Comperatore. Corey was the victim of the horrific attack at yesterday’s Trump rally. He died a hero, shielding his wife and daughter from gunshots and took a bullet for them. Please remember this hero and pray for this man’s family pic.twitter.com/lTUULlYe8p — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 14, 2024

His final post on social media shared his excitement about attending the rally.

Two other people in the crowd were also critically wounded and are being treated at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

President Trump has authorized a GoFundMe as a place for donations to the supporters and families wounded or killed in Saturday’s brutal and horrific assassination attempt. “All donations will be directed to these proud Americans as they grieve and recover. May God bless and unite our nation.”

Almost $1.5 million has been raised so far with UFC’s Dana White and musician Kid Rock donating $50,000 each.