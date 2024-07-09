WATCH: Amber Rose Stars in Forgiato Blow’s “Trump Trump Baby” Music Video, Rose Shows Off “MAGA” Engagement Ring

Pro-Trump rapper Forgiato Blow recently released his new song, “Trump Trump Baby,” inspired by Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby,” along with a music video featuring model and TV personality Amber Rose, who recently endorsed Trump in the 2024 race.
The music video features Amber Rose dancing and lip-synching along with Forgiato as he declares, “We Voting Donald Trump Baby,” “November 5th We Going Crazy,” and “FJB,” the famous acronym for “f*ck Joe Biden.
Rose is not backing down on her support. She also appeared in a promo for the song and President Trump, declaring, “Donald Trump, baby 2024,” while showing off a hefty diamond ring with “MAGA” in red letters.
“I’m engaged to the game. MAGA, baby,” she added. The two filmed the video in a Rolls Royce with “Trump 2024” emblazoned across both sides:
What State Are You Voting Trump From 2024? The Mayor & Amber Rose Want To Know! pic.twitter.com/hXcdbgPImO
— Trumps Nephew (@ForgiatoBlow47) June 25, 2024
This is despite her endorsement of President Trump sending leftists into a total meltdown and cancel frenzy when she publicly endorsed Trump in a post to her 24 million Instagram followers in May, The Gateway Pundit reported.
She later doubled down in a spontaneous interview with a TMZ reporter who appeared to try and catch her off guard, saying that celebrities are coming to Trump because “we just did our research, and we’re not brainwashed anymore by the left.”
In regard to the verdicts in Democrat witch hunt criminal trials against Trump, Rose said, “I think people see the injustice and what happened, and they want to vote for him more than ever.”
Now, as The Gateway Pundit reported earlier today, Rose is expected to bring her support to the RNC Convention next week and possibly deliver remarks:
JUST IN: After Endorsing Trump, Model and TV Personality Amber Rose Expected to Speak at RNC Convention in Milwaukee
The latest pro-Trump anthem from Forgiato Blow and his music video with Rose are sure to be a hit!
Download the song here and watch the music video below.
Lyrics:
We Voting Donald Trump Baby
Donald Trump Baby
America Needs Saving
America Needs Saving
We Voting Trump Trump Baby
Trump Trump Baby
November 5th We Going Crazy
November 5th We Going Crazy
Red Pill Pop It Swerving In The Trump Truck
Republican Forgi Antifa Knows What’s Up
Red White & Blue Maga Nation Throw It Up
Black White & Brown All Bouta Vote For Trump
Democrat Party Gone Take Your Freedom
Indicting Our President Cuz They Can’t Beat Him
It’s A Two Tier Justice System Put America 1st We The Victims
FJB FJB FJB FJB FJB FJB
LETS GO BRANDON SING IT WITH ME
We Voting Donald Trump Baby
Donald Trump Baby
America Needs Saving
America Needs Saving
We Voting Trump Trump Baby
Trump Trump Baby
November 5th We Going Crazy
November 5th We Going Crazy
Now I Pledge Allegiance To Vote For Trump
There’s A Red Wave Coming You Gone Surf Or What
In God I Trust To Take The Devil Away
Lock Joe Biden Up & Throw The Key Away
Your Propaganda Ain’t Gunna Work On Me
Bidenomics Is Like You Working For Free
I Demand Reparations From Every Idiot That Voted For Joe Biden Boy Period
Period Sleepy Joe Is A Fraud
End The Bloodbath In The Oval Office
The Media Is The Enemy Of The People
The Democrats & The Fake News Always Cheating
FJB FJB FJB FJB FJB FJB
LETS GO BRANDON SING IT WITH ME
We Voting Donald Trump Baby
Donald Trump Baby
America Needs Saving
America Needs Saving
We Voting Trump Trump Baby
Trump Trump Baby
November 5th We Going Crazy
November 5th We Going Crazy