Amber Rose Shuts Down Leftist TMZ Reporter: ‘We are Voting for Trump Because We are No Longer Brainwashed’ (VIDEO)

In a recent encounter with a TMZ reporter, model and actress Amber Rose passionately defended her endorsement of former President Donald Trump, stating that she and others are “no longer brainwashed” by the left.

The Gateway Pundit reported last month that Rose sent leftists into a total meltdown when she publicly endorsed Trump in a post to her 24 million Instagram followers. Alongside a photo of herself standing with Trump and Melania at a black tie event, she wrote, “Trump 2024 [US flags emoji].”

Rose, who is also known for her activism on women’s rights issues and is the wife of rapper Wiz Khalifa, urged her followers to reassess their loyalty to the Democratic Party.

She criticized Joe Biden’s commitment to black communities and emphasized her priorities, saying, “Lmaooo yall think Biden cares about black ppl??? Sad. Do ur research. I did,” she wrote. “I’ll ALWAYS put women first.”

She further criticized the left’s stance on reproductive rights and the issue of transgender athletes competing against females in sports. “Y’all want biological men in women’s sports,” Rose continued. “Trump supports the most reasonable compromise on abortion. Stop being brainwashed cuz WE’RE ppl people of color. Make your own decisions.”

Recently, Rose was ambushed by a TMZ reporter who questioned her endorsement of Trump.

TMZ Reporter: A lot of people were shocked with your endorsement of Donald Trump. I mean, you’re all about women’s rights issues. What was the reason for the big change? Amber Rose: Is Donald Trump not for women’s rights issues? TMZ Reporter: I guess a lot of people were asking. Amber Rose: He’s trying to ‘Make America Great Again.’ That’s for women, too, right? TMZ Reporter: That’s true.

Rose’s unwavering stance continued as the conversation touched on Trump’s controversial past and legal challenges. Despite these hurdles, Rose argued that such challenges only strengthen the resolve of Trump’s supporters.

TMZ Reporter: I know. Does him getting convicted change the way you view him? Amber Rose: No, not at all. TMZ Reporter: I mean, do you think you’ll help his chances, like getting reelected or you’ll hurt him? Amber Rose: I think it helps him more. Oh, it helps him more. Yeah, absolutely. I think people see the injustice and what happened, and they want to vote for him more than ever.

Rose also pointed to a broader shift in the political landscape, suggesting that more celebrities and influential figures are turning towards Trump due to disillusionment with mainstream media propaganda and Democratic failed policies.

TMZ Reporter: I know. I wanted to ask you. So it seems like a lot of celebrities are voting for Trump now. Why do you think people are changing their way of voting? Amber Rose: I think we just did our research, and we're not brainwashed anymore by the left. I can say that about myself. All these years, I've been brainwashed, and I'm not anymore. So.

WATCH: