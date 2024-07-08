JUST IN: After Endorsing Trump, Model and TV Personality Amber Rose Expected to Speak at RNC Convention in Milwaukee

Amber Rose(right) poses with President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump

Reality TV star and model Amber Rose is expected to speak at the RNC Convention in Milwaukee next week, according to a source who apparently spoke with CNN.

According to a press release from the Trump campaign, the program themes for the 2024 RNC, dubbed the “Make America Great Once Again” Convention, are as follows:

Monday: Make America Wealthy Once Again 

Tuesday: Make America Safe Once Again 

Wednesday: Make America Strong Once Again 

Thursday: Make America Great Once Again 

Rose, once a Democrat and organizer of the feminist movement ‘SlutWalk,’ recently changed her tune on the right and the famous slogan “Make America Great Again.” One would think that all liberal feminists would rise up against Biden’s illegal aliens raping and murdering American women and grown men ruining women’s sports.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Amber Rose, the wife of rapper Wiz Khalifa, recently endorsed President Trump, slamming the left’s radical ideas about abortion and males taking over female sports and adding, “I’ll ALWAYS put women first.”

Model Amber Rose Endorses Trump – Sends Leftists into Total Meltdown: ‘Ya’ll think Biden cares about black ppl… Stop being Brainwashed’

This, of course, sparked outrage among her brainwashed leftist followers, many of whom canceled her.

Rose later schooled a TMZ reporter, telling her that celebrities are coming to Trump because "we just did our research, and we’re not brainwashed anymore by the left."

In other news, The Gateway Pundit reported that during the RNC, President Trump is expected to announce his mystery running mate during his first fundraising event "with the Nominee for Vice President" on Thursday, July 18, the last day of the convention.

The Gateway Pundit will have correspondents in attendance to provide updates on the RNC convention from July 15 through July 18.

