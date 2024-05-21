Model Amber Rose Endorses Trump – Sends Leftists into Total Meltdown: ‘Ya’ll think Biden cares about black ppl… Stop being Brainwashed’

As the Deep State precipitously implements the Biden administration’s fascistic agenda, more and more Democrats are waking up.

It’s increasingly clear to traditional Democrat voters that the United States is hanging on by a string if we don’t get Trump back in office.

Even celebrities in the “Illuminati”– ridden entertainment industry are starting to see the light.

Trump just picked up another unexpected celebrity endorsement as Americans on both sides of the political aisle abandon support for the satanic globalist cabal.

Model Amber Rose posted a photograph standing alongside Trump and Melania at a black tie event on Instagram Monday.

“Trump 2024 USUS,” she wrote in support of Trump’s campaign in the message to her 24 million IG followers.

Rose, wife of rapper Wiz Khalifa, urged detractors to reevaluate their loyal support of the Democrat Party.

“Lmaooo yall think Biden cares about black ppl??? Sad. Do ur research. I did,” she wrote. “I’ll ALWAYS put women first.”

The model slammed the left’s stance on reproductive rights and transgender athletes competing against females.

“Y’all want biological men in women’s sports,” Rose continued. “Trump supports the most reasonable compromise on abortion. Stop being brainwashed cuz WE’RE ppl people of color. Make your own decisions.”

Most forms of popular culture become nothing more than commercials for the Democrat party.

Movies, television, and music focus more on influencing the next election than entertainment.

Artists, writers, and musicians subordinate their craft to present an endless Democrat commercial.

So, of course, Rose’s endorsement of Trump is sparking backlash.

As TMZ reports:

It didn’t take long for Amber’s followers to sound off in the comments… with many calling out how Trump’s political stances directly contradict her own beliefs — at least ones she’s been open about anyway. One fan responded … ‘He’s against LGBTQ+ community & supports State’s rights to choose women’s reproductive health. What??????’