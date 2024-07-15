UPDATE: FBI Still Grappling with Thomas Matthew Crooks’ Motive Despite 70% Completion of Phone Analysis — Will Also Check Shooter’s Laptop

In an ongoing investigation, the FBI continues to delve into the motives behind Thomas Matthew Crooks’ attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. Despite having analyzed 70% of the suspect’s cell phone data, the bureau has yet to uncover any significant leads.

As previously reported by The Gateway Pundit, the FBI obtained Crooks’ cell phone, hoping it would provide crucial insights into his motivations for the attack.

The suspect’s cell phone, which could hold vital clues to understanding the motivations behind the attack, has been transported to the FBI’s forensic lab in Quantico. However, the bureau has failed to access any data so far.

Laura Ingraham, on her prime-time show, said, “The FBI is telling Fox they believe the shooter acted alone. We’re also learning that they can’t get into his cell phone. They have it at Quantico, but haven’t been able to get any data out of it.”

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and X, raised questions about this development via Twitter. “How do they know he acted alone if they can’t get into his phone?” Musk wrote.

According to a new update from CNN, investigators are nearing completion of their analysis of Crooks' cell phone.

A law enforcement official revealed that they are about 70% done with their examination but have yet to find any evidence pointing toward a motive for the assassination attempt.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that it is currently investigating the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump as a case of “potential domestic terrorism.”

The official further added that investigators are expected to start analyzing Crooks' laptop soon in hopes of finding additional clues.

Crooks' parents have been cooperating with law enforcement since the incident. According to the same official, they reported that their son did not seem to have many friends and exhibited no apparent political leanings.

Recall that The Gateway Pundit reported that Crooks was a registered Republican — but donated to Democrat organizations.

Many liberals registered to vote as Republicans during the primaries to throw support behind Nikki Haley to sabotage Trump. Pennsylvania is a closed primary state, meaning that independents and Democrats are not eligible to vote for the Republican nominee unless they switch parties.

Crooks made several small donations to ActBlue and the Democrat National Committee.

