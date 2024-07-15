Quantico Reportedly Can’t Access Shooter’s Phone, Yet Claims ‘He Acted Alone’—Tech Mogul Elon Musk Responds

Biden’s FBI has announced that they believe the would-be assassin at former President Trump’s Pennsylvania rally on Saturday acted alone.

The statement comes despite the bureau’s inability to access data from the suspect’s cell phone, which has been sent to Quantico for further examination.

Kevin Rojek, FBI Special Agent in Charge Pittsburgh, said that the information currently available to the bureau suggests that there is no further public safety concern. However, he also noted that the investigation is still in its early stages, according to Fox News.

“We have not identified an ideology associated with the subject, but I want to remind everyone that we’re still very early in this investigation,” Rojek said during a press conference on Sunday.

The FBI is actively engaging with the suspect’s friends and family in an effort to uncover whether anyone had prior knowledge of his plans. According to the AP, the FBI was investigating the shooting as a potential act of domestic terrorism.

FBI released the following statement Sunday:

The FBI is investigating the shooting incident at the July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, which resulted in one victim’s death and injuries to former President Trump and other spectators, as an assassination attempt and potential domestic terrorism. While the investigation to date indicates the shooter acted alone, the FBI continues to conduct logical investigative activity to determine if there were any co-conspirators associated with this attack. At this time, there are no current public safety concerns. The FBI has not identified a motive for the shooter’s actions, but we are working to determine the sequence of events and the shooter’s movements prior to the shooting, collecting and reviewing evidence, conducting interviews, and following up on all leads. We have also obtained the shooter’s telephone for examination. The FBI has searched the shooter’s home and vehicle to collect additional evidence. Suspicious devices found at both locations have been rendered safe by bomb technicians and are being evaluated at the FBI Laboratory. The firearm used in the shooting was purchased legally. The shooter was not known to the FBI prior to this incident.

The suspect’s cell phone, which could hold vital clues to understanding the motivations behind the attack, has been transported to the FBI’s forensic lab in Quantico. However, the bureau has failed to access any data so far.

Laura Ingraham, on her prime-time show, said, “The FBI is telling Fox they believe the shooter acted alone. We’re also learning that they can’t get into his cell phone. They have it at Quantico, but haven’t been able to get any data out of it.”

WATCH:

They can’t get in the shooters cell phone? pic.twitter.com/C8lE87PTyh — Karli Bonne’ (@KarluskaP) July 14, 2024

Tesla, SpaceX, and X Ceo Elon Musk responded on this new development.

“How do they know he acted alone if they can’t get into his phone?” Musk wrote.