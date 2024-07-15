FBI is Now Investigating Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump as ‘Potential Domestic Terrorism’

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has revealed that it is currently investigating the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump as a case of “potential domestic terrorism.”

On Sunday, the FBI disclosed in a statement that the suspected assailant, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, appeared to have acted alone.

However, the bureau has not decided on the possible involvement of co-conspirators in the Saturday assassination attempt.

“The FBI is investigating the shooting incident at the July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, which resulted in one victim’s death and injuries to former President Trump and other spectators, as an assassination attempt and potential domestic terrorism,” the bureau said in a statement.

“While our investigation to date indicates that the shooter acted alone, we continue to conduct thorough investigative activities to determine if any other individuals are connected with this heinous act,” it added.

During a press conference, FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Kevin Rojek told reporters that the firearm used in the attempted assassination of Trump, during which the shooter also died, was an “AR-style 5.56 rifle” purchased legally.

The Clairton Sportsmen’s Club confirmed in a statement to Axios that Crooks was a member of their gun club.

The bureau has not yet identified a motive for Crooks’ actions but is working diligently to determine the sequence of events leading up to the shooting.

This includes collecting and reviewing evidence, conducting interviews, and following up on all leads.

The shooter’s cell phone has been obtained for examination.

Additional searches have been conducted at Crooks’ residence and vehicle for further evidence.

Earlier reports from The Gateway Pundit suggest that Crooks might have had plans that extended beyond the assassination of Trump.

The Wall Street Journal revealed that the shooter had “explosive devices” in his car.

Further details regarding these devices are unclear at the moment.

Crooks’s car was parked near the Trump rally in Butler, PA, on Saturday.