Ultimatum to Democrats: Elite Donors, Including Disney Heiress, Threaten to Freeze Funding Unless Biden Steps Down

Dementia Joe Biden is facing a revolt from some of his own party’s prominent donors, including the heiress to the Disney family fortune.

These donors have declared they will cease funding the Democrat Party until Biden withdraws his candidacy for the presidential race.

Abigail Disney, the granddaughter of The Walt Disney Company co-founder Roy O. Disney, announced her intentions on CNBC last Thursday. Despite years of financial support for the party, she plans to withhold future donations until Biden steps down.

“I intend to stop any contributions to the party unless and until they replace Biden at the top of the ticket. This is realism, not disrespect. Biden is a good man and has served his country admirably, but the stakes are far too high.”

She further warned that if Biden does not step down, the Democrats will lose, and the consequences will be “genuinely dire.”

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Joe Biden and Democrats are in significant trouble in Hollywood with several prominent donors ‘freaked-out‘ over his debate performance.

Variety dropped a major report Friday that the crisis in La La Land is severe enough that donors are threatening to cut off support to Democrats unless they find a way to cast Old Joe aside.

“With all the text chains I’m on, people are basically like, ‘If he doesn’t drop out, we’re not giving any more money to Democrats or the Democratic Party.’ It’s like super intense,” one donor told the outlet.

Another high-roller told the Variety, “There is a sense that the money dried up last night about 10 minutes into the debate.”

More ominously for Biden, Hannah Linkenhoker, a prominent political adviser to Hollywood donors, revealed she was upset that Biden did not make a better case on “holding Trump accountable.” Because of this, she has difficulty envisioning how she and others can continue to support Biden and the Democrats.

“We need a champion who can properly hold Trump accountable and articulate what’s going on and be crisp on this issue above all else,” she explained to Variety. “It’s just really hard to see how we keep supporting him. He needs to dig deep about whether he can in good conscience be our nominee.”

Hollywood Democrat megadonor Ari Emanuel recently spoke at the Aspen Ideas Festival and addressed the situation that Democrats currently find themselves in with Biden.

His voice sometimes trembling, Emanuel did not hold back. He is obviously angry at Biden, his team, and the media for not telling voters the truth about all of this sooner.

He also is very realistic about the Democrats’ chances to remove Joe Biden from the ticket, noting that so much of the election machinery is already in motion. He correctly states that there are serious legal issues involved.

Billionaire hedge fund manager and longtime Democratic Party donor Bill Ackman also blasted the Democrat party and fake news mainstream media outlets for lying and misleading the country about Joe Biden’s health and mental acuity.

Unfortunately, bad news for the Democrat donors because Biden is not going anywhere. Joe Biden has addressed reports of people trying to push him out with one simple message: not on my watch.

NBC News Senior Correspondent Gabe Gutierrez reported that during a campaign staff call Wednesday, Biden vowed to continue running until the bitter end, and no one would stop him.

During the call, Biden said, “Let me say this as clearly as I possibly can, as simply and straightforward as I can: I am running. No one’s pushing me out. I’m not leaving.