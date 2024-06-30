Trouble in La La Land: ‘Freaked-Out’ Big-Money Hollywood Donors Threaten to Cut Off Democrat Party Unless Joe Biden is Replaced as Nominee

Dementia Joe Biden and Democrats are in significant trouble in Hollywood with several prominent donors ‘freaked-out‘ over his debate performance.

Variety dropped a major report Friday that the crisis in La La Land is severe enough that donors are threatening to cut off support to Democrats unless they find a way to cast Old Joe aside.

“With all the text chains I’m on, people are basically like, ‘If he doesn’t drop out, we’re not giving any more money to Democrats or the Democratic Party.’ It’s like super intense,” one donor told the outlet.

Another high-roller told the Variety, “There is a sense that the money dried up last night about 10 minutes into the debate.”

More ominously for Biden, Hannah Linkenhoker, a prominent political adviser to Hollywood donors, revealed she was upset that Biden did not make a better case on “holding Trump accountable.” Because of this, she has difficulty envisioning how she and others can continue to support Biden and the Democrats.

“We need a champion who can properly hold Trump accountable and articulate what’s going on and be crisp on this issue above all else,” she explained to Variety. “It’s just really hard to see how we keep supporting him. He needs to dig deep about whether he can in good conscience be our nominee.”

Variety reports Harris would probably succeed Harris should Biden quit, but Linkenhoker argued that there needs to be an open competition.

“It needs to be a democratic process,” she said. “There’s an incredible bench of highly qualified Democrats to fill his place.”

According to Variety, the two people who can make or break Biden’s pipeline to Hollywood are Jeffrey Katzenberg and Haim Saban. Sources told the outlet close to Katzenberg that he is taking a wait-and-see approach to how Biden’s debate performance will play out in the coming days.

Saban has kept quiet after a person, likely within the White House, leaked an email he sent to two Biden aides blasting the White House occupant’s move to hold back a chunk of military support to Israel.

Fox News notes up until recently, Biden has racked in massive donations from Hollywood. During the last quarter of 2023, for example, Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw each donated $929,600 to the Biden Victory Fund, while filmmaker J.J. Abrams gave Biden $500,000.

Variety notes that keeping Hollywood donors in the fold has become particularly imperative for the Biden campaign because some Silicon Valley donors have already begun defecting to Trump in recent months. Moreover, Trump has outraised Biden considerably over the past two months and now has more cash on hand.

It’s difficult to say whether Hollywood cutting off the Democrats at the knees would force the notoriously stubborn Biden out. But it would almost certainly provide an impetus for Democrats to find a presidential candidate more pleasing to the celebrity eye.