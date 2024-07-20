Trump Assassination Attempt INSIDE JOB? Whistleblower REVEALS NEW DETAILS | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: IT WAS A SETUP! – Senator Hawley: Whistleblowers Say Most of Trump Security Working Rally Were Not Even Secret Service

ARTICLE 2: BREAKING: Massive Fire Engulfs Dallas Area Church Led by Trump Supporter Pastor Robert Jeffress (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 3: Microsoft Reportedly Lays Off DEI Team with a Brutal Message

ARTICLE 4: BREAKING: Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Has Died at Age 74

ARTICLE 5: Evil Gunwoman Shoots Helpless Baby in Front of His Parents in Philly (VIDEO)

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.