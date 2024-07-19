Evil Gunwoman Shoots Helpless Baby in Front of His Parents in Philly (VIDEO)

A demented gunwoman shot a helpless 7-month-old baby in broad daylight this week in crime-ridden Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Police Department today released a video of the shocking incident, which occurred just before 6 P.M. Thursday, asking for the public’s help in helping identify the perp.

The footage opens by showing a baby boy being pushed in a carriage by his parents on Meridian Street in Holmesburg, Philadelphia when an unidentified woman suddenly approaches them and fires at the couple. One of the bullets hits the baby in the leg.

The father immediately fled the scene while the mother stayed behind. The perp then stomps past the mother and child before turning around and firing at the mother, missing from point-blank range.

The mom starts screaming, “My baby!” to which the suspect retorts: “F**k your baby, b**ch!”

WATCH (Warning graphic content):

WPVI reports that when police arrived on the scene, neither parent was there. A neighbor ended up taking the baby to Nazareth Hospital.

The infant was then transported to Jefferson Torresdale and was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg according to FOX 29 Philadelphia. Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the infant is currently in stable condition.

Police said neither parent was at the hospital and were found unharmed an hour later, just a few blocks away from the shooting scene.

Police detained the father, and both parents are currently being questioned. They do not live in Holmesburg, and it’s unknown at this time why they were in the area.

The neighbor who took the baby to the hospital told NBC 10 Philadelphia that the parents fled because they had outstanding warrants for their arrests.

“When I find out the baby was 7 months and both parents said they have warrants,” he said. “They got out the car and I took the baby.”

“I just felt like I had to protect this child. It was overwhelming. It was scary. This person came up and didn’t care with no remorse and just fired and walked away like nothing happened,” he added.

Police have described the suspect as a female with a heavy build and long deadlocks. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and light blue jeans.

A motive for the shooting has not been identified at this time.