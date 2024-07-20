BREAKING: Massive Fire Engulfs Dallas Area Church Led by Trump Supporter Pastor Robert Jeffress (VIDEO)

by

A massive fire has broken out at First Baptist Church of Dallas which is led by Pastor Robert Jeffress, a Trump supporter.

Hopefully, no none has been injured or worse.

PJ Media has details:

First Baptist Church of Dallas, a megachurch established in 1868, is on fire. The church, which is located in downtown Dallas and is pastored by outspoken Trump supporter Robert Jeffress, has an estimated 19,000 members.

According to the Dallas Morning News, first responders were called to the church at 6:05 p.m. Central. Fire Capt. Robert Borse said they were met with ‘heavy smoke and fire conditions involving the structure.”

Forty fire units were dispatched to the church to battle a blaze that reportedly began in the secondary chapel of the historic church.

See videos below:

Pastor Jeffress was reached for comment:

Pastor Jeffress posted the following message on Twitter/X:

Pray for the people of this church.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance
Mike LaChance has been covering higher education and politics for Legal Insurrection since 2012. Since 2008 he has contributed work to the Gateway Pundit, Daily Caller, Breitbart, the Center for Security Policy, the Washington Free Beacon, and Ricochet. He has also written for American Lookout, Townhall, and Twitchy.

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.