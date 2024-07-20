BREAKING: Massive Fire Engulfs Dallas Area Church Led by Trump Supporter Pastor Robert Jeffress (VIDEO)

A massive fire has broken out at First Baptist Church of Dallas which is led by Pastor Robert Jeffress, a Trump supporter.

Hopefully, no none has been injured or worse.

PJ Media has details:

First Baptist Church of Dallas, a megachurch established in 1868, is on fire. The church, which is located in downtown Dallas and is pastored by outspoken Trump supporter Robert Jeffress, has an estimated 19,000 members. According to the Dallas Morning News, first responders were called to the church at 6:05 p.m. Central. Fire Capt. Robert Borse said they were met with ‘heavy smoke and fire conditions involving the structure.” Forty fire units were dispatched to the church to battle a blaze that reportedly began in the secondary chapel of the historic church.

See videos below:

First Baptist church in Dallas is on fire.

pic.twitter.com/iEqYOIkGrr — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 20, 2024

Arial footage of the fire at First Baptist Church fire in downtown Dallas pic.twitter.com/q83g2bsr0Q — Austin York (@realAustinYork) July 20, 2024

First Baptist Church Dallas, founded 1868, led by Dr. Robert Jeffress is burning to the ground. Lord no! My Pawbee was the High School Varsity football coach there decades ago. He’s probably rolling in his grave. pic.twitter.com/tAmKyiUww4 — Kambree (@KamVTV) July 20, 2024

Heartbreaking to hear that the historic First Baptist Church of Dallas is on fire. Someone said they heard an explosion. Foul play? Nothing known yet. Praying for FBC. pic.twitter.com/e3qRU6Kmrw — Gabriel Hughes (@Pastor_Gabe) July 20, 2024

Pastor Jeffress was reached for comment:

First Baptist Dallas Pastor @robertjeffress after fire at historic sanctuary: “I’m grateful that the church is not bricks or mortar or wood, it’s people.” pic.twitter.com/KM7Pnzkzko — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) July 20, 2024

Pastor Jeffress posted the following message on Twitter/X:

PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR CHURCH. We have experienced a fire in the Historic Sanctuary. To our knowledge, no one is hurt or injured, and we thank God for His protection. He is sovereign even in the most difficult times. “And we know that God causes all things to work together for… — Dr. Robert Jeffress (@robertjeffress) July 20, 2024

Pray for the people of this church.