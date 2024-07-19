IT WAS A SETUP! – Senator Hawley: Whistleblowers Most of Trump Security Working Rally Were Not Even Secret Service

Trump is surrounded by agents after he was nearly assassinated at his PA rally.

And the hits keep coming.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) sent a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Friday demanding answers on the attempted assassination attack on President Trump at his rally in Pennsylvania last weekend.

Senator Hawley wrote that whistleblowers have notified him that a majority of the security officials working the rally last weekend were not even Secret Service personnel but were with the Homeland Security Investigations team!

They were not even trained Secret Service personnel!

Government officials also treated the attempted assassination as a “loose” security event and that canines were not used at entry points and to detect threats.

It was a setup!

