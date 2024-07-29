Trump ASSASSIN MKUltra Experiment?! CIA BREAKS SILENCE | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: ​​CIA Addresses Claims Thomas Matthew Crooks Was Subject of MKUltra Experiment

ARTICLE 2:  Has Kamala Harris Already Made Her VP Choice? Mark Halperin, Who Broke the News of Biden Dropping Out, Posts a Tweet That is Raising Eyebrows

ARTICLE 3:  WATCH: Residents in Brooklyn Neighborhood Become Upset After Getting What They Voted For on Illegal Immigration 

ARTICLE 4:  NEW: Leaked Messages from Trump Countersnipers Moments Before Assassination Attempt Released

ARTICLE 5:  Election 2024: The Fix is in with the Kamala Harris Bait and Switch (KHB&S) Operation

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

