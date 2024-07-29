Election 2024: The Fix is in with the Kamala Harris Bait and Switch (KHB&S) Operation

We just saw America’s first Junta. The Obama Team did what they intended to do from the beginning. Foist Joe Biden upon the American People and then shove him out of the way at the right time. Biden felt, “Betrayed, Isolated, and Angry” but seems, so far, to be going along with the palace coup.

The disastrous debate performance on June 27 was the event the Blue Deep State was waiting for.

They immediately disabled Jill and Hunter, and Biden either signed or someone signed for him, the odd, letterhead-less memo that has now been released and will become one of the artifacts of American History unless it is purged from the internet by Big Tech in Cooperation with Federal Law Enforcement and Intelligence.

After an assassination attempt where DJT took a bullet for America, immense but failed lawfare, and an incredible convention that showed a tidal wave of energy, the Blue Deep Staters knew they had to make their move.

Nancy, Chuck, and likely the Obamas, at the risk of being “Age-ists”, told Joe he was out. An amazing turn of events where Democrat voters who had already chosen their candidate for the Presidency were overruled. Just like 2020 and 2016, the “D” voters were played and now will have to live with Kamala Harris.

The Strategy: Keep Harris, her radical ideology, and her lack of accomplishments out of the media spotlight for as long as possible.

Kamala is a radical who waged war against Black Males in California through unprecedented incarceration in the 1990s.

Oz Sultan, President of the Harlem Republican Club and also a leader in the Muslims for Trump group, said, “With Kamala, she didn’t secure the border, migrant crime is way up, unemployment in urban areas is hitting 25 – 30%. Kamala, as the California Attorney General, was the largest incarcerator of Black Men, kept them well past their sentences, and was using them as slave labor. She doesn’t have the chops to understand policy issues and realistic ways to solve them”.

So now, Harris is the Democrat nominee despite cratering in the 2020 campaign with no delegates, little financial support, and a chaotic campaign.

This was a cogent statement of Kamala’s history of non-accomplishments. Within a few days, the Obama Team made it clear what was core to her pre-planned campaign: She’s Black and she identifies as a woman. What was off limits and would be met with immediate hysterical charges of misogyny: She’s a Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) hire, she’s childless, and she has no accomplishments. The legacy media has snapped into formation, almost as if they knew the playbook and shouted down any observation that, yes, she was Biden’s Border Czar during the collapse of the border. Facts were irrelevant as the coup accelerated and the elite unleashed their cash for Kamala.

Harris was part of the conspiracy to conceal Joe’s cognitive decline.

The sudden realization that Biden was cognitively challenged was contrived street theater. Harris worked closely with Biden, perhaps no one was closer to Biden than Harris.

For the June 27 debate to be the first time that Kamala knew that Joe had cognitive issues is either a lie or reflects poorly on her situational awareness and discernment. U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson (TX-13-R), a former Presidential Physician, said, “She has not been truthful with us. She has lied to us. She has put party above country and she is as unfit in character as Joe Biden is in body and mind.”

Representative Brian Mast (R-FL) said, “After months of pressure from the American people, President Biden yesterday finally admitted what the whole world knew: He is unable to carry out the responsibilities of commander-in-chief.”

“As such, Biden is dropping his reelection bid. Biden is promising, however, to finish out his term. This is an absolute disgrace.”

We already know, thanks to Special Counsel Robert Hur, that Joe Biden is unfit to stand trial for mishandling classified documents. Now, by his own admission, we know that Joe Biden is unfit to campaign for another term in the White House.”

There is a rising chorus that if Biden is unfit to run, he’s unfit for the Presidency. Currently we have someone who has legal control over the nuclear football and may not even know it.

Expect a Kamala Brain Freeze during the upcoming debate.

Kamala is suddenly in the fawning spotlight of enabling media, but 92% of the American people also feel Kamala was part of the cover-up.

Trump’s line at the Biden debate seemed to be the haymaker that did Biden in, “I don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence, I don’t think he knows either,” might be re-used against Kamala.

Harris is famous for her blizzard of word salad gibberish, heavily seasoned with unrestrained cackling at the wrong moment.

One Kamala utterance at the debate like, “So, I think it’s very important, as you have heard from so many incredible leaders, for us at every moment in time — and certainly this one — to see the moment in time in which we exist and are present, and to be able to contextualize it, to understand where we exist in the history and in the moment as it relates not only to the past but the future,” and she may receive grievous treatment in the polls.

The Dem Deep Staters will do their best to avoid a debate with Trump, but she will likely have to run the gauntlet at least once, and despite an immense smoke screen from friendly media, it likely will not go well for her.