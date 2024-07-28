WATCH: Residents in Brooklyn Neighborhood Become Upset After Getting What They Voted For on Illegal Immigration

One can only pity Democrats for expressing outrage over the consequences of their actions.

Residents in Clinton Hill, a neighborhood in heavily Democratic Brooklyn, took to the streets to express their anger over a migrant shelter in their middle-income community and demanded its closure. Fox 5 New York reports that the shelter, which houses over 3,000 illegals, has drawn the ire of the residents, who say it is the source of increased violence and crime in the area.

As Fox 5 New York reported, this comes after two men were shot to death and another was injured in two separate shootings last Sunday night.

Those who spoke up at the rally expressed horror that their neighborhood was about to return to the dark days of the late 1980s and early 1990s before Rudy Giuliani was elected and saved the Big Apple.

“We are here today because there is an attempt to put our neighborhood back 30 years in time when there were stabbings, drugs, assaults, fights, fear, and killings. It used to be called ‘Murder Avenue,'” Renee Collymore, a Clinton Hill resident who spoke at the rally.

Many others put the blame squarely on Mayor Eric Adams.

“Mayor Adams, you have blood on your hands,” said Alia McKee, another Clinton Hill resident.

WATCH:

ABC 7 New York notes that the crime has become so bad that some residents are too afraid to go outside.

“Now it just feels like that whole section of the community is not available to us anymore,” one resident told the outlet. “Our parks are not available to us anymore, we can’t go there.

While residents blame Adams and other soft-on-crime Democrats, it is essential to note they had a chance to elect Republican activist Curtis Sliwa back in 2021, who is adamantly against illegal immigration and violent crime.

They also had the opportunity to vote for President Trump in 2020, who would never let illegals get to Brooklyn in the first place because the border would be secure.

But the residents voted for both Adams and Biden in overwhelming numbers instead. The Clinton Hill part of Brooklyn cast over 90% of their ballots for Old Joe.