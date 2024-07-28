CIA Addresses Claims Thomas Matthew Crooks Was Subject of MKUltra Experiment

Shortly after the FBI revealed that Thomas Matthew Crooks was the gunman at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, who shot President Trump and killed former fire chief Corey Comparatore, hundreds of users on X speculated Crooks may have been part of a CIA MKUltra experiment.

MKUltra was a mind control experiment conducted by the CIA between 1953 and 1973 where agents used psychoactive drugs such as LSD and other chemicals on subjects without their consent in an attempt to brainwash and force the subjects to make confessions.

In response to the recent claims that Crooks was part of a CIA MKUltra experiment, the CIA has issued a rare comment refuting the claims.

A CIA spokesperson told Gizmodo, “These claims are utterly false, absurd, and damaging.”

The spokesperson added, “The CIA had no relationship whatsoever with Thomas Crooks. Regarding MKULTRA, the CIA’s program was shut down more than 40 years ago, and declassified information about the program is publicly available on CIA.gov.”

Per Gizmodo:

Was the attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump earlier this month part of a secret CIA program involving brainwashed killers? That’s the claim being made by some far-right accounts on X, but the U.S. intelligence agency is taking the unusual step of directly and forcefully denying the claims. When it was revealed in the 1970s that the CIA had tried to develop a mind-manipulation program called MKUltra, it sounded like the most absurd conspiracy theory around. Unfortunately, it turned out to be true, even if the suggestive results of the program–and potential for creating Manchurian Candidate-like killers–have been exaggerated in the subsequent decades. But MKUltra has become quite a meme in the 2020s, with many conspiracy theorists jumping into the fray after Trump was shot at by a 20-year-old during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13. The shooter was identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks who acted alone. But some people on social media are trying to claim Crooks was somehow trained by the CIA under an MKUltra program to go after Trump. The CIA, for its part, decided to push back very publicly against these claims, something the agency doesn’t often do when weird conspiracy theories are floating around on the internet. “These claims are utterly false, absurd, and damaging,” a CIA spokesperson told Gizmodo on Thursday. “The CIA had no relationship whatsoever with Thomas Crooks. Regarding MKULTRA, the CIA’s program was shut down more than 40 years ago, and declassified information about the program is publicly available on CIA.gov.”