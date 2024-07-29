Tommy Robinson Released After Arrest on Charges of TERRORISM for Screening “Silenced”, Leaves UK to Avoid Being Sent Back to Belmarsh Prison

by
Tommy Robinson being tear-gassed and held by 20 police officers during a prior arrest Nov. 26, 2023

After hosting a protest to save Britain with 100,000 attendants at London’s Trafalgar Square, British patriot Tommy Robinson was ARRESTED Sunday on behest of a Soros NGO on charges of TERRORISM for screening his documentary “Silenced”. Tommy has been released and has left the UK with his family on a scheduled vacation. It is important Gateway readers raise a ruckus on social media and sign the petition below to tell UK prosecutors the world is watching!

“Rebel Media” correspondent Alexandra Lavoie from Canada reported live from London.

“Rebel Media” editor in chief Ezra Levant, who has worked with Tommy for years, posted a thread containing a phone call Tommy had with his family, with whom he wanted to go on vacation this week.

“They interviewed me for 6 f***ing hours” Tommy said in a phone call describing his arrest Sunday, explaining how he is not entitled to remain silent under the Terrroism Act and is required to turn over access to his phone.

While leftist “fact checkers” sought to gaslight X community notes with claims Tommy was not arrested on terrorism charges, but on libel charges, Tommy posted the arrest warrant:

“You have been detained under paragraph 6 of Schedule 7 to the Terrorism Act 2000”, the warrant reads.

Ezra Levant explained that is presumably the reason the UK prosecutor invoked the Terroism Act despite no evidence of Tommy having any relationship to actual terrorism. In fact, Tommy Robinson is a vocal supporter of Israel and opponent of the weekly pro-Hamas terror rallies held in London.

Ezra Levant noted that Open Society funded NGO “Hope Not, HATE” run by Tommy-obsessed activist Nick Lowles were pushing for Tommy’s arrest after screening his film “Silenced” at Trafalgar Square.

“Silenced” was first screened in Florida  by O’Keefe Media to a US audience, as Gateway reported.

The film centers around an incident in 2018 at Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, where Syrian “refugee” Jamal Hijazi, 17, was originally portrayed as a victim of “racist attacks” by the UK press. Tommy documented how Jamal Hijazi was not the victim, but the bully in the case. The local Town Council even bribed teachers at the school with £ 250,000 to  sign Non-Disclosure Agreements and not talk about Jamal’s record as a violent bully.

 

Despite the explosive revelations documented in the film, Jamal Hijazi successfully sued Tommy (whose real name is Steven Yaxley-Lennon) in 2022 with the support of Refguee NGOs to try and get the film suppressed and, yes, “Silenced”.

On Saturday, Tommy screened the film at the mass “Unite the Kingdom” rally at Trafalgar Square with 100,000 patriots in attendance and British, USA, Israeli, Ukrainian and pre-revolution Iranian flags being waved.

The peaceful “Unite the Kingdom” rally featured speeches by Carl Benjamin (Sargon of Akkad), YouTuber Mahyar Tousi, Pastor Rikki Doolan and former Tory MP Andrew Bridgen.

“I feel that Britain is an occupied country at this point”, Podcast of the Lotus Eaters host Carl Benjamin said.

Katie Hopkins, Elon Musk and Jordan Peterson came out in support of Tommy Robinson.

Jordan Peterson posted the interview he conducted with Tommy Robinson in Canada, where Tommy had also been detained by police in June on unclear “immigration violations”.

Elon Musk responded to a post by “End Wokeness” by asking “What did he do that was considered terrorism?”

Patriots gathered in London’s Whitehall government quarter and outside No. 10 Downing Street Sunday to demand Tommy’s release on the obviously contrived “terrorism” charges.

Tommy was released on bail Sunday evening. His hearing is scheduled for Monday.

 

 

Photo of author
Richard Abelson

You can email Richard Abelson here, and read more of Richard Abelson's articles here.

 