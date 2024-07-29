Tommy Robinson Released After Arrest on Charges of TERRORISM for Screening “Silenced”, Leaves UK to Avoid Being Sent Back to Belmarsh Prison

After hosting a protest to save Britain with 100,000 attendants at London’s Trafalgar Square, British patriot Tommy Robinson was ARRESTED Sunday on behest of a Soros NGO on charges of TERRORISM for screening his documentary “Silenced”. Tommy has been released and has left the UK with his family on a scheduled vacation. It is important Gateway readers raise a ruckus on social media and sign the petition below to tell UK prosecutors the world is watching!

ADMIN POST Please go to – https://t.co/SPNomUovBE Tommy has asked everyone to share this. Tommy will be fighting his legal case on two different fronts. He has also asked me to tell everyone that ‘he is not going quietly’ and the truth needed to be exposed, because there is… pic.twitter.com/bdYJltbbEZ — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) July 29, 2024

“Rebel Media” correspondent Alexandra Lavoie from Canada reported live from London.

Following a large and peaceful event at Trafalgar Square yesterday, where Tommy Robinson presented his documentary ‘Silenced’, he was detained by police today under the Terrorism Act. For updates, follow https://t.co/8USnKIXj2B and our X account. pic.twitter.com/hpSwxmuLpW — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 28, 2024

“Rebel Media” editor in chief Ezra Levant, who has worked with Tommy for years, posted a thread containing a phone call Tommy had with his family, with whom he wanted to go on vacation this week.

1. Here’s an 11-minute phone message from Tommy Robinson explaining how police arrested him under the Terrorism Act for the express purpose of forcing him to answer political, personal and business questions — nothing to do with terrorism. pic.twitter.com/INOed1c3Wu — Ezra Levant (@ezralevant) July 28, 2024

“They interviewed me for 6 f***ing hours” Tommy said in a phone call describing his arrest Sunday, explaining how he is not entitled to remain silent under the Terrroism Act and is required to turn over access to his phone.

While leftist “fact checkers” sought to gaslight X community notes with claims Tommy was not arrested on terrorism charges, but on libel charges, Tommy posted the arrest warrant:

“You have been detained under paragraph 6 of Schedule 7 to the Terrorism Act 2000”, the warrant reads.

ADMIN POST – TOMMY THE TERRORIST Support Tommy here – https://t.co/SPNomUovBE Tommy has asked me to share this with you, it is the paperwork he received describing his rights (or not) while he was detained under schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000. Please share!!!! pic.twitter.com/9Ej5y44D2n — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) July 29, 2024

Ezra Levant explained that is presumably the reason the UK prosecutor invoked the Terroism Act despite no evidence of Tommy having any relationship to actual terrorism. In fact, Tommy Robinson is a vocal supporter of Israel and opponent of the weekly pro-Hamas terror rallies held in London.

1. Why would Tommy Robinson be detained under the Terrorism Act? He’s not a terrorist and has never been accused of being one. The answer is the powers granted to police under Schedule 7 of that law: you do not have the right to remain silent under it: https://t.co/XNKD420ZRE https://t.co/0vW90UEkDX — Ezra Levant (@ezralevant) July 28, 2024

Ezra Levant noted that Open Society funded NGO “Hope Not, HATE” run by Tommy-obsessed activist Nick Lowles were pushing for Tommy’s arrest after screening his film “Silenced” at Trafalgar Square.

10. Yesterday I noticed a George Soros-funded NGO in London, with the deceptive name “Hope Not Hate”, demanded police arrest Tommy for airing his movie at the rally. The police wrote back, in public, telling the Soros activists they’d get right on it: https://t.co/xDFgzTnGZM pic.twitter.com/vYaWA4yg37 — Ezra Levant (@ezralevant) July 28, 2024

“Silenced” was first screened in Florida by O’Keefe Media to a US audience, as Gateway reported.

The film centers around an incident in 2018 at Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, where Syrian “refugee” Jamal Hijazi, 17, was originally portrayed as a victim of “racist attacks” by the UK press. Tommy documented how Jamal Hijazi was not the victim, but the bully in the case. The local Town Council even bribed teachers at the school with £ 250,000 to sign Non-Disclosure Agreements and not talk about Jamal’s record as a violent bully.

Britain’s banned documentary – SILENCED pic.twitter.com/HKIBPsuZTA — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) July 27, 2024

Despite the explosive revelations documented in the film, Jamal Hijazi successfully sued Tommy (whose real name is Steven Yaxley-Lennon) in 2022 with the support of Refguee NGOs to try and get the film suppressed and, yes, “Silenced”.

On Saturday, Tommy screened the film at the mass “Unite the Kingdom” rally at Trafalgar Square with 100,000 patriots in attendance and British, USA, Israeli, Ukrainian and pre-revolution Iranian flags being waved.

TOMMY ROBINSON #UniteTheKingdom @TRobinsonNewEra Patriots March from The Royal Courts of Justice to Trafalgar Square pic.twitter.com/DrIA6N6V1z — Hearts of Oak (@HeartsofOakUK) July 27, 2024

The peaceful “Unite the Kingdom” rally featured speeches by Carl Benjamin (Sargon of Akkad), YouTuber Mahyar Tousi, Pastor Rikki Doolan and former Tory MP Andrew Bridgen.

We, the Unheard My speech given at the Unite the Kingdom rally. pic.twitter.com/CHvlSQOUyE — Carl Benjamin (@Sargon_of_Akkad) July 27, 2024

“I feel that Britain is an occupied country at this point”, Podcast of the Lotus Eaters host Carl Benjamin said.

“I don’t agree to the narrative” – Andrew Bridgen’s rousing speech in Trafalgar Square at the Tommy Robinson Rally (27th July 2024)#TommyRobinson #TrafalgarSquare pic.twitter.com/kvIW5QZ1qk — Resistance GB (@GbResistance) July 29, 2024

Katie Hopkins, Elon Musk and Jordan Peterson came out in support of Tommy Robinson.

If #TommyRobinson was a mad man shouting at the rain, no one would try to stop him But because he shows the fraud of the monied, religious elite, courts & police The Establishment need to end him Knowing all this, he refuses to be #Silenced#FreeTommyRobinson you bastards. pic.twitter.com/BnGEpiwvEO — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) July 28, 2024

Jordan Peterson posted the interview he conducted with Tommy Robinson in Canada, where Tommy had also been detained by police in June on unclear “immigration violations”.

https://t.co/KMISklrXuB Tommy Robinson has been arrested@TRobinsonNewEra On allegations

Apparently

Of terrorism Here’s the interview that my wife and I conducted with him recently in Canada Who are the real terrorists in the world today? Decide for yourself who to… — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) July 28, 2024

Elon Musk responded to a post by “End Wokeness” by asking “What did he do that was considered terrorism?”

What did he do that was considered terrorism? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 28, 2024

Patriots gathered in London’s Whitehall government quarter and outside No. 10 Downing Street Sunday to demand Tommy’s release on the obviously contrived “terrorism” charges.

The #FreeTommyRobinson demo has now moved back to Downing Street but an incredible number of police have turned up. It’s been completely peaceful, so why? pic.twitter.com/XCASPc74ZA — Prof Norman Fenton (@profnfenton) July 28, 2024

Tommy was released on bail Sunday evening. His hearing is scheduled for Monday.