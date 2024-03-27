‘Hip Hop Cop’ Says Someone in Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb’s Inner Circle Is Cooperating with the Feds – Prosecutors Are Using the ‘Epstein Playbook’ on Him

Embattled rapper and music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is now a permanent fixture in the news, after his houses were raided by federal agents in what many see as the ‘tip of the iceberg’ of a major operation against him, comparable to the one that took Jeffrey Epstein down.

A month ago, former producer and videographer ‘Lil Rod’ Jones filed a lawsuit claiming the music mogul repeatedly sexually assaulted him from September 2022 to November 2023. Jones accused Combs of groping his genitals and grooming him into having sex.

Now, Derrick Parker, a former detective in the NYPD’s rap intelligence unit, called the Hip Hop Cops, said that Diddy has a very questionable past that he was able to control because of his power.

Perker thinks that ‘someone’ is behind this – the feds may have an informant from Diddy’s inner circle.

New York Post reported:

“’Someone’s giving them sensitive information. Someone’s cooperating, and it’s probably someone close to him’, said the former detective, who was assigned to two of Diddy’s more infamous cases in New York in the 1990s and knew the rapper well. This looks, to me, like the tip of the iceberg’.”

Both the California and the Florida raids were led by the Homeland Security Investigations Human Trafficking Task Force.

The raids were prompted by a search warrant issued by the Southern District of New York.

“Parker said Diddy’s downfall was all but assured once he settled a bombshell lawsuit — alleging rape and physical abuse — from R&B singer Cassie, his ex-girlfriend, for an undisclosed sum one day after it was filed in November 2023.”

Casandra Ventura alleged that Combs fed her drugs and alcohol, forced her to have sex with male prostitutes as well as viciously raping and beating her from 2005 to 2018.

“’Once Cassie was paid off I knew there’d be a ripple effect’, Parker said. ‘Like people thinking, <Hey she got paid, I’m gonna get paid>. But he’s got a past a lot of people know about and I think it emboldened a lot of them when they saw what happened with Cassie’.”

People in the music industry know that the feds don’t usually do this kinds of moves unless they got something big on the target.

Diddy reigned in the music and fashion industry for decades and was ‘untouchable’ despite countless sketchy incidents around him, and multiple claims of intimidation, violence and sexual harassment.

“A law enforcement source told The Post that the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, which is carrying out the probe, could be building a case against Combs the way it did with Jeffrey Epstein — by tracking whether he took underage or coerced women across state lines.

‘As far as [Diddy’s alleged drug mule] Brendan Paul arrest goes, they don’t care about him. They just want to flip him’, the law-enforcement source said. ‘They want him to talk about Diddy. He’s just a piece of the puzzle’.”

From the shooting of his best friend, rapper Notorious B.I.G., to the bashing of record executive Steve Stoute with a champagne bottle to shootings in clubs involving his then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, Diddy seemed ‘made of Teflon’, emerging unscathed from all sorts of situations.

But apparently that is not the case anymore.

