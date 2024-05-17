WATCH: Surveillance Footage Shows Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs Violently Assaulting His Former Girlfriend Cassie Ventura

Music mogul and rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs is in the news again.

CNN obtained a 2016 surveillance video showing Diddy violently assaulting his then-girlfriend model and singer Cassie Ventura.

Cassie Ventura is seen exiting a hotel room and walking toward the elevators at the now-shuttered InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles on March 5, 2016.

Diddy is seen running down the hotel hall with a towel wrapped around his waist. He grabs Ventura by her neck, throws her on the ground and repeatedly kicks her before dragging her away.

Cassie Ventura stands up, gathers her belongings and tries making a phone call when Diddy returns and shoves her. The rapper also took glass vases and threw them at Ventura.

Ventura’s lawyer told CNN: “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

Combs and Ventura were in an “on-and-off relationship from 2007-2018,” according to a lawsuit filed by Ventura.

“According to Ventura’s complaint, which cited the altercation as occurring “around March 2016,” Combs became “extremely intoxicated and punched Ms. Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye.”” – CNN reported.

CNN reported:

A 2016 surveillance video obtained exclusively by CNN shows Sean “Diddy” Combs grab, shove, drag and kick his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura during an altercation that matches allegations in a now-settled federal lawsuit filed by Ventura in November. The footage, compiled from multiple camera angles dated March 5, 2016, appears to show the rapper, producer and business mogul during an incident that, according to Ventura’s complaint, occurred at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles. CNN verified the location based on publicly available photos of the former hotel’s interior. In the video, Ventura exits a hotel room and walks to a bank of elevators. Combs, holding a towel around his waist, runs down a hall after Ventura. He grabs her by the back of the neck and throws her to the floor. Still holding his towel closed with one hand, he then turns to kick her, the video shows. As Ventura is on the ground, Combs retrieves a purse and suitcase from the floor near the elevators. He turns around and kicks Ventura again as she lies motionless on the floor. About four seconds transpire between the two kicks, according to the video. He then briefly drags Ventura by her sweatshirt toward a room before walking away.

WATCH (warning graphic):

Federal agents in March raided the Miami and Los Angeles homes belonging to rapper Sean Combs in connection with a sex-trafficking investigation.

Homeland Security Investigations executed the raids on Combs’ Holmby Hills home in Los Angeles and his Miami home on Star Island.

Combs has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting young women.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available,” Homeland Security Investigations said in a statement in March.