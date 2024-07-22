REPORT: Top Democrats Threatened to Invoke the 25th Amendment to Forcibly Remove Biden from Office Unless He Quit Race – Have Alternative Candidate to Kamala Harris

Top Democrats’ desperation to force Joe Biden out of the race reportedly went deeper than previously known, and Kamala Harris may not have a smooth coronation after all.

As the Gateway Pundit reported, Biden dropped out of the Presidential race Sunday afternoon and later endorsed Harris as his replacement. Now, more details are emerging regarding the party coup to overthrow the will of Democrat primary voters in a desperate attempt to reset the presidential race.

The New York Post reveals the Democrats’ plan to remove Biden from office began with ‘tricking’ him into debating President Trump, knowing he would fall apart. The hope was Old Joe would see the writing on the wall and step aside.

But Biden kept fighting with the full support of his family even as the calls to leave grew louder by the day. Angry and desperate, Democrats then threatened to pursue another avenue to not only force him out but remove him from office altogether: invoking the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

As TGP readers know, the 25th Amendment allows members of the president’s cabinet, including the vice president, to declare the president incapacitated and unable to carry out his duties. No serious American believes Biden can perform his job (assuming he is still alive).

The New York Post reported:

The well-orchestrated “palace coup” to stop the faltering president seeking re-election has been in place for weeks, but stubborn Biden fought against it every step of the way, a source close to the Biden family told The Post Monday. Part of the “elaborate” strategy to remove Biden from the race – as he announced in a shock letter posted on X Sunday – was allowing him to debate Republican candidate Donald Trump last month on live TV in Atlanta. ‘That debate was a set-up to convince Democrats that he couldn’t run for president,’ the family source said Monday. As calls for him to bow out mounted, Biden insisted he would continue, but party bigwigs threatened to invoke the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution.

The Post adds that Democrat delegates in the coming weeks will be pushed to back a Democrat other than Harris at the DNC Convention: Arizona senator and former astronaut Mark Kelly. Senator Kelly is married to former Democrat Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was shot in the head and nearly assassinated in January 2011 outside a Safeway grocery store in Casas Adobes, Arizona.

Although Biden immediately endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate for president, the source said Democratic delegates will be strongly encouraged to instead back Arizona senator and former astronaut Mark Kelly for president at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August.

Despite many Democrats trying to create a sense of inevitability with Harris, a glaring number of them still have not endorsed her. Notable names include are Barack Obama, his wife Michelle, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

While Senator Kelly is perceived as a more “moderate” and “electable” candidate compared to Harris, he is actually one of America’s foremost gun control activists. Moreover, he has supported abolishing the Senate filibuster to help implement a far-left policy wishlist, including weakening election integrity laws.

Kelly won a special election in November 2020 to fill out the term of the late John McCain, defeating Republican Martha McSally. Two years later, he defeated Blake Masters and won a full six-year term.

Given how tumultuous and historic the last ten days in America have been, one should expect more insane twists in the coming days.