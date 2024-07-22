HER TURN: Democrats Close Ranks as All 50 State Chairs Endorse Kamala Harris

The Democratic Party appears to be overwhelmingly rallying behind Kamala Harris after Joe Biden’s stunning decision to drop out of the presidential race.

Following a conference call on Sunday, all 50 Democratic state chairs confirmed that they would be supporting her candidacy following Biden’s endorsement of his vice-president.

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

Ken Martin, president of the Association of State Democratic Committees, said in a statement:

Following President Biden’s announcement, our members immediately assembled to unite behind the candidate who has a track record of winning tough elections, and who is a proven leader on the issues that matter to Americans: reproductive freedom, gun violence prevention, climate protection, justice reform, and rebuilding the economy. That person is our sitting Vice President Kamala Harris.

While many other Democrats have endorsed Harris in the immediate wake of Biden’s withdrawal, others have noticeably stayed quiet.

The most prominent of these include former President Barack Obama and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, both of whom are yet to issue a formal endorsement.