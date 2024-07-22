HER TURN: Democrats Close Ranks as All 50 State Chairs Endorse Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to Katie Couric.

The Democratic Party appears to be overwhelmingly rallying behind Kamala Harris after Joe Biden’s stunning decision to drop out of the presidential race.

Following a conference call on Sunday, all 50 Democratic state chairs confirmed that they would be supporting her candidacy following Biden’s endorsement of his vice-president.

Ken Martin, president of the Association of State Democratic Committees, said in a statement:

Following President Biden’s announcement, our members immediately assembled to unite behind the candidate who has a track record of winning tough elections, and who is a proven leader on the issues that matter to Americans: reproductive freedom, gun violence prevention, climate protection, justice reform, and rebuilding the economy. That person is our sitting Vice President Kamala Harris.

While many other Democrats have endorsed Harris in the immediate wake of Biden’s withdrawal, others have noticeably stayed quiet.

The most prominent of these include former President Barack Obama and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, both of whom are yet to issue a formal endorsement.

Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

