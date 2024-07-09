POOR BABIES: “Shell-Shocked” Swing-District Democrats Crying as Reality Sets in Regarding Joe Biden Staying in Race

The reality of Joe Biden staying in the race is bringing some of his fellow Democrats to tears.

Axios reported that before a much-anticipated House Democrat Caucus meeting today, Democrats representing swing districts held a meeting of their own that ended in complete misery.

The outlet notes that this bloc of Democrats is perhaps the last group in Congress trying to get Biden off the ticket as even former advocates cave. According to Axios, one “shell-shocked” lawmaker described the mood in the meeting as “intense.”

A second lawmaker revealed Democrats in the meeting almost unanimously believed Biden needed to step down and added they were literally CRYING over the thought of Biden leading the ticket.

“There were actual tears from people, and not for Biden,” the lawmaker said.

They are literally crying pic.twitter.com/QehPeN2ewr — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) July 9, 2024

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, polls show Trump opening up his largest lead nationally over Biden while rolling in the swing states. Should this trend continue, Democrats face a wipeout in both the House and the Senate.

The reality is currently so dire that Rep. Mark Takano (D-CA) said he saw a poll that showed Biden LOSING his dark blue district after winning it with 62% of the vote back in 2020. Takano is one of the House Democrats who has asked Biden to vacate the race.

If Takano is facing defeat in the fall, imagine what the numbers look like for Democrats like Marie Glusenkamp Perez of Washington, Marcy Kaptur of Ohio, Jared Golden of Maine, and Mary Peltola of Alaska. These four all represent districts Trump won four years ago.

Despite this, Biden insists that an “act of God” can force him from the race while his family rallies behind him. The Regime also continues to gaslight America regarding Biden’s obvious mental decline.

Moreover, Biden is insisting he will partake in a second Presidential debate against Trump. Is there any reason to believe he will fare any better a second time?

No wonder tears are flowing from Democrats on Capitol Hill.