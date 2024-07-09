“Felt Like a Funeral” – Democrat Lawmakers in Disarray in Critical House Caucus Meeting About Biden’s Future

by
Top Democrats behind the scenes would play guessing games on how dead Joe Biden was. In public they lied to the American public and pretended he was fine.

Democrat lawmakers returned to Capitol Hill on Tuesday ready to debate Joe Biden’s future.

Left-wing media outlets and top Democrat lawmakers from both chambers of Congress have spent the last week and a half calling on Joe Biden to drop out of the race following his poor debate performance.

Lawmakers returned to The Hill on Tuesday and held a meeting to discuss Joe Biden.

According to PunchBowl News, one House Democrat who is supportive of Biden said the Caucus meeting “felt like a funeral.”

Democrats were in total disarray on Tuesday.

Some lawmakers believe putting Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket would be setting her up for failure.

Some Democrats are now getting in line behind Joe Biden after calling for him to drop out.

Just last week Rep. Nadler called on Biden to drop out of the race.

Now he’s getting in line.

Nadler returned to Capitol Hill on Tuesday and told reporters that he does not want Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race.

WATCH:

Democrat Rep. Steve Cohen says Democrats aren’t “even in the same book” on whether to support Crooked Joe Biden.

WATCH:

Hakeem Jeffries is now supporting Biden!

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.