“Felt Like a Funeral” – Democrat Lawmakers in Disarray in Critical House Caucus Meeting About Biden’s Future

Democrat lawmakers returned to Capitol Hill on Tuesday ready to debate Joe Biden’s future.

Left-wing media outlets and top Democrat lawmakers from both chambers of Congress have spent the last week and a half calling on Joe Biden to drop out of the race following his poor debate performance.

Lawmakers returned to The Hill on Tuesday and held a meeting to discuss Joe Biden.

According to PunchBowl News, one House Democrat who is supportive of Biden said the Caucus meeting “felt like a funeral.”

Democrats were in total disarray on Tuesday.

Some lawmakers believe putting Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket would be setting her up for failure.

INSIDE THE ROOM — The House Democratic Caucus meeting about President Joe Biden's political standing is starting to empty out. One House Democrat supportive of Biden told me it "felt like a funeral." There is definitely no consensus on Biden. Lots of talk about how difficult… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 9, 2024

Some Democrats are now getting in line behind Joe Biden after calling for him to drop out.

Just last week Rep. Nadler called on Biden to drop out of the race.

Now he’s getting in line.

Nadler returned to Capitol Hill on Tuesday and told reporters that he does not want Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race.

WATCH:

Democrat Jerry Nadler says he's getting in line behind Biden despite his concerns over Biden's obvious cognitive decline. Yikes! pic.twitter.com/kkmjSvtPBb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 9, 2024

Democrat Rep. Steve Cohen says Democrats aren’t “even in the same book” on whether to support Crooked Joe Biden.

WATCH:

TOTAL DISARRAY: Democrat Rep. Steve Cohen says Democrats aren't "even in the same book" on whether to support Crooked Joe Biden.pic.twitter.com/AljqDsqqnX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 9, 2024

Hakeem Jeffries is now supporting Biden!

WATCH: